Galvanic Cell Practice Problems
The negative electrode in a galvanic cell is the cathode. Is this statement true or false? Justify your answer.
True or False. Because a voltaic cell can only contain one half-reaction, the standard reduction potential of a single half-reaction can be measured.
For the given reaction, determine the cathode and anode half-reactions. Draw the electrochemical cell, label it correctly, and show the direction of the flow of electrons and ions.
Ag(s) + Cl–(aq) + HNO2(aq) + H+(aq) → AgCl(s) + NO(g) + H2O(l)
For the given reaction, determine the cathode and anode half-reactions. Draw the electrochemical cell, label it correctly, and show the direction of the flow of electrons and ions.
Cr(s) + Pb2+(aq) → Cr2+(aq) + Pb(s)
Small-scale production of strontium metal can be performed using SrCl2 placed in an electrochemical cell with molten KCl as the electrolyte. Upon reduction of SrCl2, Cl– ions are subsequently oxidized to Cl2 gas. A set-up is pictured below.
Identify the reactions at the cathode and anode.
Draw the cell setup for the electrolysis of aqueous concentrated hydrochloric acid. Identify the anode and cathode, indicate the direction of the flow of electrons, and write the balanced overall cell reaction.
Under specific conditions, the cell potential E can be considered a standard cell potential E°. What are these conditions?
A galvanic cell is composed of two beakers connected by a salt bridge. One beaker is made up of a strip of nickel metal submerged in a Ni(NO3)2 solution. The other beaker is made up of a platinum electrode submerged in a KF solution, wherein F2 gas is bubbled around the electrode. Give the overall cell reaction equation.
Nickel-iron batteries have less impact on the environment because nickel-cadmium batteries don't contain cadmium, which is considered a hazardous material. The overall call reaction for a nickel-iron cell is:
2 NiO(OH)(s) + 2 H2O(l) + Fe(s) → 2 Ni(OH)2(s) + Fe(OH)2(s)
Provide the anode half-reaction.
A certain voltaic cell has a cell potential of +1.60 V works on an overall reaction of AuBr4–(aq) + Cr(s) → Au(s) + 4 Br–(aq) + Cr3+(aq). Provide the two half-cell reactions involved.
A voltaic cell with an overall cell reaction Zn(s) + Co2+(aq) → Zn2+(aq) + Co(s) is built similar to the diagram shown below. The electrodes of the half-cells are made up of a strip of Zn placed in a Zn(NO3)2 solution and a strip of Co placed in a CoCl2 solution. In what direction do the cation and anion flow through the solution?
Is the following statement true or false? A voltaic cell can operate without a salt bridge or permeable barrier.
Assume you want to use the following half-reactions to make a voltaic cell:
C3+ (aq) + 3 e− → C(s) E°red = -0.20 V
D3+ (aq) + 3 e− → D(s) E°red = -0.40 V
Starting with an incomplete cell with electrodes immersed in water as shown below. Which of the following should you add to the cell to make it produce a standard emf?
a. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the C(s) electrode and D(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge between the two beakers.
b. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the D(s) electrode and C(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge between the two beakers.
c. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the C(s) electrode and D(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge in the beaker containing the C(s) electrode
d. Add 1 M C3+ (aq) and 1 M D3+ (aq) to the beaker with the D(s) electrode and C(s) electrode, respectively. Also, add a salt bridge in the beaker containing the D(s) electrode
Identify which of the following cells correctly represents a concentration cell employing two Pb/Pb2+ half-cells with concentrations of 1.5 M and 0.21 M.
Which statement describes the flow of the cations and anions in the salt bridge in the given voltaic cell:
Consider the following redox reaction:
Pb(s) + 2 Ag+(aq) → Pb2+(aq) + 2 Ag(s)
Identify the correct voltaic cell that represents the equation above.
Will Cu metal dissolve in 1 M HIO3? If yes, write the balanced redox reaction that occurs upon dissolving the metal.
Will Ag metal dissolve in 1 M HNO3? If yes, write the balanced redox reaction that occurs upon dissolving the metal.
Will Cr metal dissolve in 1 M HCl? If yes, write the balanced redox reaction that occurs upon dissolving the metal.
Consider the following reaction:
Cd2+(aq) + Mg(s) → Cd(s) + Mg 2+(aq)
Identify the half-reaction occurring at Anode and the Cathode
For the given cell, identify each of the following:
i. Anode and cathode.
ii. The direction of electron flow.
iii. Describe what happens to the concentration of Cu2+ in each half-cell.
An electrochemical cell uses the following reaction:
Fe(s) + Pb2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Pb(s)
Make a sketch representing the cell after a substantial amount of electrical current has been generated.