9. Quantum Mechanics
Wavelength and Frequency Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the three electromagnetic waves shown below. Identify the wave with the lowest intensity.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the illustrations of two waves representing two electromagnetic radiations below, identify the wavelength of wave (i)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify if the statement is true or false. If it is false, correct the statement.
There is a decrease in the frequency of radiation as its wavelength decrease.