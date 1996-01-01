Periodic Trend: Cumulative Practice Problems
The first ionization energy of rubidium is +403.0 kJ/mol and the electron affinity of fluorine is –328.0 kJ/mol. Is it favorable for an electron to be transferred from a rubidium atom to a fluorine atom forming individual Rb+(g) and F–(g) ions?
Early chemists observed that a given element is usually similar to the element diagonally downwards and to the right of it than the element directly below it. For example, Al and Ge both have an atomic radius of 125 pm despite their locations in the periodic table. Apply your knowledge of Zeff to explain this relationship.
Identify the relationship between the ionization energy of Br– and the electron affinity of neutral Br.
Determine the correct statement/s for the following equation:
Mg2+ + e- → Mg+
i. The ΔE for the reaction is the first electron affinity of Mg2+ ion.
ii. The ΔE for the reaction is the negative of the second ionization energy of the Mg atom.
iii. The ΔE for the reaction is the negative of the first electron affinity of Mg2+ ion.
iv. The ΔE for the reaction is the second ionization energy of the Mg atom.
What is the relationship between ionic radius and effective nuclear charge for isoelectronic ions Cl- and K+?
Calculate the change in energy for the given reactions based on the ionization energy and electron affinity of the involved elements.
(A) Li (s) + Cl (g) → Li- (g) + Cl+ (g)
(B) Li (s) + Cl (g) → Li+ (g) + Cl- (g)
Referring to the periodic properties of elements. give two elements that are predicted to behave like Fluorine.
a. Arrange the following elements in descending order of their first ionization energies.
F
K
S
Ca
Si
b. Arrange the following in ascending order of their ionic radii.
O2-
N3-
Mg2+
F-
K+
c. Arrange the following elements in descending order of their atomic radii.
Ca
K
F
Si
Ge
S
Select the correct answer for each of the following questions. Each question has only one correct answer.
a) Which of the following elements has the largest atomic radius?
Li K O S
b) Which of the following elements has the highest value of first ionization energy?
Li K O S
c) Which of the following elements has the greatest metallic character?
Li K O S
d) Which of the following ions has the largest radius?
Li+ K+ O2- S2-
e) Which of the following is the most electronegative element?
Ba Ca S Te