Mass Defect Practice Problems
Determine the energy produced per mole of U-235 in the following fission reaction:
10n + 23592U → 14054Xe + 9438Sr + 2 10n
The atomic masses are given below:
mU-235 = 235.04392 amu
mXe-140 = 139.92164 amu
mSr-94 = 93.91535 amu
mn = 1.00866 amu
Find the missing species in the following nuclear equation and calculate the energy change per mole of Ar-34:
3418Ar + _____ → 3116S + 42He
mAr-34 = 33.9802 amu
mS-31 = 30.9795 amu
mHe-4 = 4.0026 amu
The reaction 8 Al(s) + 3 Fe3O4(s) → 4 Al2O3(s) + 9 Fe(s), is a highly exothermic industrial reaction (ΔHrxn = −3316.5 kJ) used to weld railroad tracks. Calculate the heat released per mole of Al2O3 formed then compare with the energy released when 2 mol of neutrons and 2 mol of protons combine to generate 1 mol of alpha particles.