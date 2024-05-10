Mass Defect Practice Problems

Determine the energy produced per mole of U-235 in the following fission reaction:

1 0 n + 235 92 U → 140 54 Xe + 94 38 Sr + 2 1 0 n





The atomic masses are given below:

m U-235 = 235.04392 amu

m Xe-140 = 139.92164 amu

m Sr-94 = 93.91535 amu