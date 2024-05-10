Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides Practice Problems
Identify the chemical equation for the reaction of Mg(s) with O2(g). Write N.R if it is predicted that no reaction will occur.
Consider the following oxide models. The grey spheres represent O, and the blue spheres represent elements in their highest oxidation state from the second and third periods of the periodic table. Identify each as either an ionic oxide or covalent oxide.
Consider the position of the following elements in the periodic table:
Considering the highest oxidation state of these elements, provide the formula of each oxide.
The following models represent the structures of oxides of 2nd and 3rd-period elements in their highest possible oxidation states. Provide the atom that is not oxygen in each case, and identify the molecular formula for each. Assume that there are no formal charges on any atom and the bonds shown can be double or triple bonds.
Among the given oxides, which one is expected to exhibit greater solubility in an acidic solution?
Arrange the oxides in increasing order from least covalent to most covalent:
SO2, As2O5, CaO, Ga2O3, Rb2O
Arrange the oxides in increasing order from least basic to most basic:
In2O3 , TeO2, SrO, Sb2O5
Consider the position of the following elements in the periodic table:
Determine whether the oxides of the elements are acidic, amphoteric, or basic.