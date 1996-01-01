Kinetic & Potential Energy Practice Problems
Determine the object with a higher kinetic energy: a) a snowmobile with a mass of 227.8 kg moving at 67 m/s or b) a truck with a mass of 15000 kg moving at 28 km/h.
Do materials with high heat content always have a high temperature? Does a system always reduce its internal heat content if it performs work? How do kinetic energy and potential energy differ?
Which of the following has a higher amount of kinetic energy? A tennis ball with a mass of 0.061 kg and a speed of 145 km/h or a tractor with a mass of 1750 kg and a speed of 25 km/h?
Initially, two positively charged particles are brought together, and then they are released. When the particles are released, repulsion between them leads them to migrate apart. Does the distance between the two particles affect the potential energy of the particles before their release?
Why does a solid substance transition from a solid to a liquid to a gas when the temperature rises?
When a skydiver jumps off a plane, their kinetic energy increases. Where did the kinetic energy come from?
Imagine you have two blocks of metals, one is composed of iron and the other is composed of platinum. When both blocks are released from a height at the same, they will have the same velocity as they hit the ground. Will they also have equal kinetic energies?
Water from a waterfall drops from the top of the hill into the pool below. Does the potential energy increase or decrease in this scenario?
A 5.5 kg box initially at rest, was pushed down from a 2.5 m high rack in a warehouse. Calculate the speed of the box before it hits the ground. Assume that all the potential energy of the box was converted into kinetic energy.
Determine the potential energy of a 48 kg swimmer at the apex of his dive from an 8.0 m platform if the apex of the dive is 8.6 m relative to the surface of the water
A 78.0 kg teen wants to lose the weight she gained from eating a piece of cake (129 Cal). She walks up and down a 15 m staircase 12 times a day to do so. Is this enough to lose weight?
A basketball was thrown upward. If the half the energy was given to the ball of the same size and mass, how would the max height of the second ball compare with the first ball.
A 21.5-kg cart is moving with a kinetic energy of 3.19 kJ. Calculate the velocity of the cart.
A 150-g baseball was thrown upward. At the apex of the throw, the ball is 31.0 m above the ground. Calculate the potential energy of the ball at the apex of the throw.