Diprotic Acids and Bases Practice Problems
Show the stepwise dissociation of a diprotic acid, H2CO3, and the corresponding equilibrium equations.
Determine from the following pictures which represents a solution of a weak diprotic acid, H2A, and which represent/s unlikely scenarios. Note that the water molecules were omitted for clarity.
A water sample from a lake has a pH of 6.10. How can you test the hypothesis that dissolved carbon dioxide in the lake water contribute to its pH? Assume that the water sample is large enough to perform multiple tests.
Consider the diprotic acid, oxalic acid. Identify the chemical equations and the equilibrium expressions for each ionization step.
Production of hydrogen sulfide from sewage waste is projected to increase by 19% in the next 20 years from 270 ppm to 320 ppm. If the current pH of sewage waste due to hydrogen sulfide is 6.78, what will be the pH of sewage waste 20 from now? Assume that only hydrogen sulfide is contributing to the pH.
What is the pH of a 0.15 M hydrogen selenite ion, HSeO3−, if its Ka and Kb values are 4.8×10−9 and 4.2×10−12, respectively?
Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a toxic gas that inhibits cellular respiration. It is a weak diprotic acid and is often produced by anaerobic microbial decomposition of organic matter. A hydrogen sulfide solution has a pH of 5.85. Calculate the concentration of hydrogen sulfide (H2S), bisulfide ion (HS−), and sulfide ion (S2−) in the solution assuming that the total concentration of the three species is 2.45×10−5 M.
A 0.135 M solution of diprotic acid H2A has a pH of 5.85. A 0.135 M solution of the salt KHA is basic. Which of the following is a reasonable value for the pKa2 of this acid?
Consider a solution of 0.591 M H2CO3. Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of the solution.