Molality Practice Problems
A 25.0 mL of 1.186 m HCl solution (density = 1.129 g/mL) was added to a 25.00 mL of 1.564 M AgNO3 solution. HCl and AgNO3 react to form a white crystalline precipitate. The precipitate formed was filtered out, then more HCl was added to the filtrate. Will more precipitate be formed? Justify your answer.
Salinity is the amount of salt dissolved in a body of water. A sample of lake water was found to contain 255 ppm K+, 7600 ppm Na+, 1020 ppm Mg2+, 13800 ppm Cl–, 214 ppm Ca2+, 1900 ppm SO42–, and 289 ppm HCO3–. Calculate the total molality of ions in the lake.
A 1.32 M aqueous solution of ethanol has a density of 0.951 g/mL. Calculate the molality of this solution.
Lidocaine is an anesthetic used to treat jellyfish stings. Calculate the mass of 4.3 × 10–2 molal aqueous solution of lidocaine is required to get a dosage of 100.0 mg.
Sodium hypochlorite, NaOCl, is the component of household bleach. A 5.382 m solution of NaOCl in water has a density of 1.24 g/mL at 20 ºC. Express the concentration of NaOCl as molarity.
The following are some sulfate salts with their solubility (mass%) in water at 25°C
Ag2SO4 = 0.830
PbSO4 = 0.00443
BaSO4 = 0.245
SrSO4 = 0.0135
If a saturated solution was created individually for each of the sulfate salts given above, what will be their molality?
Two identical volumetric flasks are both filled with the same volume of the same solution. If one of the flasks has a higher temperature than the other as illustrated below, which one will have a greater molality?
If the density of a 2.13 M KCl solution in isopropanol, C3H7OH, is 0.786 g/cm3, what is the concentration of the solution in units of molality?
Calculate the molality of Sn in a 6870 kg solid solution of bronze composed of 77.0 % Cu and 23.0 % Sn by mass with a density of 8.73 kg/m3.
Calculate the molality of a solution made by dissolving 10.5 g of diethyl ether (C4H10O) in 300.0 mL of benzene (C6H6). The densities of diethyl ether and benzene are 0.713 g/mL and 0.876 g/mL respectively.
Thiamine (C12H17N4OS+) is one of the water-soluble vitamins. Calculate the molality of an aqueous solution containing 56.9 g thiamine and 345 g of water. The solution has a density of 1.04 g/mL at 25°C.
A solution contains 19.3 g C7H8 and 564 g C6H6. Calculate the concentration of C6H6 in terms of molality.
Describe the preparation of 0.160 m aqueous solution weighing 263 g starting with solid MgSO4
Identify the number of moles of solute in a solution of 0.13 m Ca(OH)2 weighing 563 g.
At 25.0 °C, what is the molality of a solution prepared by dissolving 32.6 mL of ethanol in 250.0 mL of water which resulted in a final solution volume of 275.0 mL? (density ethanol = 0.789 g/mL , density water = 1.00 g/mL)
What is the molality of a solution produced by diluting 278 g of KCl in distilled water that resulted in a total solution volume of 2.00 L? (density of solution = 1.03 g/mL)
Describe the preparation of 116 g of 0.200 m NaSO4 from its dry solute and solvent
An aqueous solution is 23.0% acetic acid (CH₃COOH) by mass. Calculate the mole fraction of the solute and the molality of the solution.
Calculate the molality of a 9.70 M solution made of ethanol (C2H5OH) dissolved in water. Its density is 0.789 g/mL.