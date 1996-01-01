10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Valence Electrons of Elements Practice Problems
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Valence Electrons of Elements Practice Problems
16 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the element vanadium, V, Identify the electron configuration and the number of valence electrons in a neutral atom of vanadium.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the valence electron for an atom with an electron configuration of 1s22s22p63s23p2
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the name of a third-period element in the periodic table that has six electrons in its valence shell.
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name a fourth-period main group element in the periodic table that has four electrons in its valence shell.
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of inner, outer and valence electrons in an atom of the given elements?
a. O
b. C
c. Fe
d. Mg
e. S
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many number of valence electrons each of the following elements possess.
Sn
Al
P
Br