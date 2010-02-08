15. Chemical Kinetics
Stoichiometric Rate Calculations Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The balanced equation for the reaction of sodium sulfide with hydrogen bromide is as follows.
2 HBr(aq) + Na2S(aq) → H2S(g) + 2 NaBr(aq)
What is the value of Δ[H2S]/Δt if Δ[HBr]/Δt = 2.8×10—3 M/s during the same time period?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following reaction,
N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g)
what is the relationship that exists between the formation rate of NO and the consumption rate of N2?