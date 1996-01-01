Naming Molecular Compounds Practice Problems
Boron monoiodide is represented by the symbol BI, while bismuth is represented by the symbol Bi. Explain.
Provide the name for each of the given molecular substances.
a. CS
b. PI3
c. SiF4
d. N4S4
Identify either the name or the chemical formula for each of the given compounds:
A. Boron Nitride
B. Tetraphosphorous trioxide
C. Nitrous acid
D. Silver Chlorite
E. Sn3N4
F. FeSO3
G. IBr3
H. SCl6
Identify which of the following statements is/are true:
a. The name of H2SO3 is sulfuric acid
b. The name of HBrO3 is bromic acid
c. The name of HBrO2 is hypobromous acid
Name the following molecule where the yellow spheres represent S and the blue spheres represent N.
Identify which of these statements explain why the compounds PBr3 (phosphorus tribromide) and AlBr3 (aluminum bromide) are named differently.
Identify the formula of the compounds with the names given below:
a. carbon tetrachloride
b. diboron trisulfide
c. xenon tetrafluoride
d. iodine monochloride
e. phosphorus pentasulfide
In what way do the naming conventions of ionic compounds and molecular compounds differ?
Which of the following combinations correctly represents the constituents of an ionic compound?
Which of the following is the result of an unequal number of protons and electrons in an atom or molecule?
Consider the following molecular view:
Is the substance a molecular compound, ionic compound, atomic element, or molecular element?
Determine if the following illustrations depict an ionic or molecular compound. Provide an explanation.
Determine the charges of the anions in the following isoelectronic substances: MgS and KCl.
Tellurium is in Group 6A in the periodic table. If tellurium behaves like the elements in the same group, predict the chemical formula of the compound it forms with K.
When Mn2+ and CrO42− combine, what is the chemical formula of the compound formed?
For the following compounds, classify each as either ionic or molecular.
a. PdO2
b. SeO3
c. CBr4
d. CF2I2
Identify the chemical formula of the compound formed from the following sets of elements by using Lewis symbols.
a. Ca and Se
b. Ba and F
c. Na and O
d. Al and S
Label the types of molecules as the following
(i) Monoatomic element
(ii) Diatomic element
(iii) polyatomic element
(iv) molecular compound
(v) ionic compound.
a) Chlorine
b) C12H22O6
c) Copper
d) Oxygen
e) NH4Cl
f) Argon
Identify the formula of the compound resulting from the combination of Co3+ and S2−