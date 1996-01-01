Law of Conservation of Mass Practice Problems
Suppose that a reaction occurs for the mixture of substances in the illustration below,
choose the product mixture illustration for the reaction that obeys the law of mass conservation
The reaction between 128.0 g of iron with 15.3 g of oxygen gas gave 112.4 g of iron(III) oxide. How much oxygen remained after the reaction was finished?
A medium-speed boat has a total diesel capacity of 660 kg. When 70 kg of fuel burns, 243 kg of oxygen gas is consumed. The combustion produces carbon dioxide, water, and some sulfur dioxide. What is the total mass of the three products formed after combustion?
At equilibrium, the following decomposition reaction has 2.38 g NaNO3, 3.92 g NaNO2, and 1.29 g O2.
2 NaNO3 (s) → 2 NaNO2 (s) + O2 (g)
How much in grams of NaNO3 is there originally if it is the only substance at the start of the reaction?
Consider the reaction: 2 Cl(g) → Cl2(g). In a reaction where all Cl(g) was converted to Cl2(g), the mass of Cl2(g) produced is twice the mass of the Cl(g) reacted. Is this statement true or false?
Ammonia can be converted to nitric acid. One step in that process is the conversion of NH3 to NO:
4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)
This reaction was studied by reacting 4.50 g of NH3 with 3.20 g of O2. After the reaction reached completion, 2.40 g of NO and 2.16 g of O2 were produced, and 3.14 g of NH3 remained. Show how is this consistent with the law of conservation of mass.
A vessel is filled with 19.5 g of carbon monoxide. It was then allowed to completely react with 24.0 g of oxygen. Assuming that carbon dioxide is the only product that forms, calculate the its mass in grams.
In a balanced chemical equation, which of the following must have the same values on both sides?
I. the molecules of each type on each side
II. the atoms of each type on each side
III. the mass on each side
Calculate the mass of PCl3 is formed by the reaction of 13.54 g sample of phosphorus and 64.26 g of chlorine assuming it is the only product produced.