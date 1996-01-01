9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Nodes Practice Problems
9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Nodes Practice Problems
8 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the diagram that shows the correct number of nodal surfaces and regions of maximum electron probability for a 5s orbital.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
With reference to the given figure, how is the value of the principal quantum number (n) related to the number of nodes in a p orbital?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is true based on the radial probability distribution functions for 1s, 2s, and 3s orbitals?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true based on the contour plot for a dxz orbital?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or False: According to quantum mechanics, atomic orbitals are the regions in an atomic structure where electrons are least likely to be found.
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Match 2s and 2pz orbitals with their number of nodes (places where the electron density is zero).