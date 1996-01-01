Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base Practice Problems

A condition know as hypochloridia occurs when there is an insufficient amount of acid in the stomach. To diagnose this condition, a sample of the gastric juice is collected (after fasting) and titrated against KOH to calculate the pH of the sample.

A) If a 10.0 mL sample of gastric juice required 25.8 mL of 0.000358 M KOH solution for titration, calculate the pH of the gastric juice sample.

B) For a positive diagnosis of hypochloridia, the pH of the sample must be greater than 4. Does the patient suffer from hypochloridia?