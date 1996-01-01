Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base Practice Problems
Calculate the pH of a 2.31% by mass solution of NaOH. The density of the solution is 1.02 g/mL.
Calculate the pH of a solution made by dissolving 150 mL of HI(g) (at 0.95 atm and 25 ºC) to make a 1.7 L aqueous solution.
Calculate pH, [H3O+], and [OH–] for a solution that is 0.026 M HCl and 0.018 M HBr.
A solution was prepared by dissolving 0.845 g barium oxide (BaO) in 150.0 mL water. What is the pH of this solution?
If 150.0 mL of 2.5×10–3 M HBr is mixed with 50.0 mL of 1.5×10–3 M HNO3, what is the pH of the resulting solution? Assume the volumes are additive.
Calculate the mass of lithium oxide (Li2O) required to be dissolved in 1.55 L of water to prepare a solution with a pH of 11.50.
Ba(OH)2 is an important laboratory reagent used for titrations. Calculate the concentration of an aqueous Ba(OH)2 solution having a pH of 9.850.
Calculate the [OH−] ion concentration and pH of a solution made by diluting 15.0 mL of 0.0225 M NaOH solution to a final volume of 545 mL.
A solution is prepared by dissolving 1.15 g of calcium oxide (CaO) in 2.25 L of water. What is the pH of the solution?
The pH of a colorless solution was measured using a pH meter as shown below. Is this a solution of HBr(aq) or a solution of NaOH(aq)? What is the molarity of the solution if the liquid is one of the solutions?
What are the pOH, pH, [H3O+], and [OH-] of a 1.2x10-3 M Sr(OH)2 strong base solution?
What is the pH, [H3O+], and [OH-] for a 0.732 % HClO4 by mass of a strong acid solution with a density of 1.02 g/mL?
Calculate the mass of HNO3 needed to prepare a 0.75 L of solution with a pH of 1.28.
Determine the solution producing the highest concentration of hydronium ions in water
Sketch the titration curve for the titration of 100.0 mL of 0.500 M KOH with 0.500 M HBr. Calculate the volume of HBr required to reach the equivalence point, and show the following pH in the sketch:
a) Before addition of HBr
b) At the equivalence point
c) After addition of excess HBr
A 200.0 mL solution contains 0.150 M HI and 0.100 M HClO and undergoes titration with 0.100 M KOH. What is the pH of the solution after addition of 50.0 mL of KOH?
For the titration of 0.15 M solutions of HClO4 and NaOH, what is the pH at the equivalence point? Choose a suitable indicator from the table below.
In an experiment, 50.0 mL of 0.200 M HCl is titrated with 0.400 M KOH.
a) Calculate the initial moles of HCl present in the solution.
b) Calculate the volume of 0.400 M NaOH required to reach the equivalence point.
c) Determine the pH of the solution at the equivalence point.
d) Identify the pH titration curve for this experiment.
Is the resulting solution from the mixture of 25.0 mL 0.150 M HCl and 50.0 mL 0.175 M NaOH acidic, basic, or neutral?
0.350 M KOH is used to titrate a 25.0 mL sample of 0.350 M HCl. What is the pH after 40.0 mL of the base is added?
1.82 g of Mg(OH)2 is dissolved in 63.9 mL of 0.55 M HClO3 to make a solution with a final volume of 65.0 mL. Calculate the pH of the final solution if all of the solids dissolved.
0.175 M HNO3 is used to titrate a 12.5 mL sample of 0.350 M NaOH. What is the pH after 25.0 mL of acid is added?
How many milliliters of 0.0550 M KOH solution is needed to titrate 25.0 mL of a solution that contains 5.10 grams of HBr per liter to the equivalence point?
Hydrochloric acid (HCl) is a commonly used laboratory reagent. It is a strong acid that dissociates completely in an aqueous solution into H+ and Cl−. If a 355 mL solution has a pH of 2.850, how many moles of H+ ions does the solution contain? How many grams of sodium hydroxide (NaOH) are required to completely neutralize the solution?
What is the pH of the solution of 25.00 mL of 0.239 M CsOH titrated with 5.00 mL of 0.283 M HNO3?
After the addition of 5.0 mL of base beyond the equivalence point, what is the pH of the solution of 15.0 mL of 0.126 M nitric acid titrated with 0.145 M NaOH?
A 0.115 M HI solution is used to titrate two separate base samples: A 20.00 mL 0.145 M LiOH solution and a 25.00 mL 0.150 M CH3CH2NH2 solution. Which of the two titration curves will have a higher pH at the start?
A 25.00 mL sample of 0.150 M HClO4 is being titrated against 0.117 M NaOH solution. What is the pH of the mixture when 30.00 mL of the base has been added?
A 0.150 M NaOH solution is used to titrate two separate acid solutions: A 25.00 mL 0.124 M HI solution and a 20.00 mL 0.184 M CH3COOH solution. Which of the two titration curves will have a higher pH at the start?
What is the pH of the following two-component solution?
10.00 mL of 0.134 M NaOH solution and 12.50 mL of 0.128 M HBr solution
A 0.150 M HCl solution is used to titrate two separate base samples: A 25.00 mL 0.124 M NaOH solution and a 20.00 mL 0.184 M NH3 solution. Determine if each of the two solutions will be acidic, neutral, or basic at the equivalence point.
Acid rain is a serious environmental problem that damages the ecosystem, destroys materials, and has negative effects on human health. A limestone-made (CaCO3) Buddha statue in India has endured damage caused by acid rain. If 1.546×107 L of rainwater with a pH of 4.500 completely reacts with the statues, what mass of the statue (in kg) is lost?
Laboratory preparation of carbon dioxide (CO2) gas is often carried out by reacting limestone (CaCO3) with hydrochloric acid (HCl). The limestone dissolves completely into the acid solution and produces CaCl2, H2O, and CO2. Determine the volume (in mL) of a pH 1.100 HCl solution that could dissolve a 1.15 g piece of limestone. Could the same piece of limestone neutralize a 350 mL sample of HCl solution with a pH of 1.100? If not, what fraction can it neutralize?
What will be pH at the equivalence point when a 25 mL sample of 0.115 M LiOH is titrated against a 0.0750 M solution of HI?
A 45.0 mL solution of 0.180 M CsOH solution is titrated with 0.100 M HI. Calculate the volume of the acid required to reach the equivalent point of the titration.
A 50.0 mL solution of 0.250 M HI solution is titrated with 0.125 M LiOH. Calculate the volume of the base required to reach the equivalent point of the titration.
Consider these two 25.0 mL basic solutions: 0.450 M NaOH and 0.450 M C6H5NH2. These two solutions are titrated with 0.150 M HCl. Calculate the volume of acid that should be added to reach the equivalence point for each titration.
A sample of Ca(OH)2 was dissolved in 750 mL of 0.500 M HCl solution. It was then titrated with 15 mL 0.25 M KOH solution to reach the equivalence point. Calculate the mass of Ca(OH)2.
125.0 mL of 0.155 M KOH solution needs to be neutralized. Calculate the volume of 0.250 M HNO3 solution needed.
A student is titrating a 30.0 mL sample of 0.550 M HNO3 against a 0.450 M NaOH solution. What will be the concentration of OH– ions in the solution after the addition of 60.0 mL of NaOH?
A 50.0 mL sample of 0.350 M HCl is being titrated against 0.100 M KOH solution. Calculate the pH of solution at the following added volumes of KOH:
a. 0 mL
b. 5 mL
c. 10 mL
d. 15 mL
A condition know as hypochloridia occurs when there is an insufficient amount of acid in the stomach. To diagnose this condition, a sample of the gastric juice is collected (after fasting) and titrated against KOH to calculate the pH of the sample.
A) If a 10.0 mL sample of gastric juice required 25.8 mL of 0.000358 M KOH solution for titration, calculate the pH of the gastric juice sample.
B) For a positive diagnosis of hypochloridia, the pH of the sample must be greater than 4. Does the patient suffer from hypochloridia?