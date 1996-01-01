Ions Practice Problems
In the following ions, what is the identity of element X?
(a) X− (anion, 18 electrons)
(b) X+ (cation, 18 electrons)
The following image shows a reaction between a metal and a nonmetal:
Identify which one of the two spheres is a nonmetal.
If six electrons were removed from tungsten, 184W, write the symbol of the ion formed.
What charge should Mn have to be isoelectronic with V5+ if Mn2+ is isoelectronic with V?
Provide missing values.
Symbol Ion # of Electrons in Ion # of Protons in Ion.
_ Ga3+ _ 31
Ba Ba2+ _ _
F _ _ 9
Po _ 86 _
Identify the number of protons in an ion with a -2 charge and 82 electrons.
Identify the number of electrons in a Fe3+ ion.
Answer the fourth row of the table.
|Symbol
|Fe3+
|Protons
|32
|76
|81
|Neutrons
|40
|116
|123
|Electrons
|33
|79
|Mass number
|58
|Net charge
|1+
Identify the set that has all species with the same number of electrons. What do we call this type of relationship?
a. Rb+, Kr, Sr2+
b. C, N3-, F-
c. Na+, Sr2+, Ba2+
Ions have a corresponding neutral atom with the same number of electrons. Identify the neutral atom that is isoelectronic with Al2+.