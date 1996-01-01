Gibbs Free Energy Practice Problems
The reactants and products in the gaseous phase for the following reactions are present at 1 atm partial pressure. In the forward direction, which reactions proceed spontaneously?
(i) N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g); Kp = 9.24×10−11
(ii) 2 O3(g) ⇌ 3 O2(g); Kp = 1.01×105
(iii) Fe(s) + 5 CO(g) ⇌ Fe(CO)5(g); Kp = 9.49×10−21
(iv) CH4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 3 H2(g); Kp = 1.03×1010
The following figures illustrate the initial state and equilibrium state of the reaction X2(g) ⇌ 2 X(g).
Determine whether the reaction is spontaneous or nonspontaneous. What are the signs (+, −, or 0) of ΔH, ΔS, and ΔG when the reaction proceeds from its initial state to the equilibrium state?
Predict if the reaction is spontaneous at low temperatures, high temperatures, or at all temperatures: 2 H2O(g) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g) (endothermic).
Which one of these statements about ∆G and ∆G° is correct?
A) Q > 1: ΔG < ΔG° because RTlnQ is negative
B) Q = 1: ΔG = ΔG° because RTlnQ is 0
C) Q < 1: ΔG > ΔG° because RTlnQ is positive
What happens to the thermodynamic tendency for the reaction to take place, when the value of Q decreases?
The gas-phase decomposition of AX3 molecules to A2 and X2 molecules is an endothermic reaction. The reaction is depicted in the diagram below:
Which of the following statement is true regarding the spontaneity of the reaction?
The dissociation reaction X2 (g) ⇌ 2X (g) has the following system representations of possible initial states 1, 2, and 3, and the equilibrium state. Determine the ΔG for the dissociation reaction when the system is in a state of equilibrium.
Three vessels were occupied by ideal gases X (gray spheres), Y (yellow spheres), and Z (green spheres) separately. The contents of the vessels represent the original state of an isolated system. When the stopcocks are opened, determine the signs (+, −, and 0) of ΔH, ΔS, and ΔG for the process that occurs.
In state A, two ideal gases (represented by yellow and green spheres) initially occupy two separate bulbs. When the stopcock is opened, the two ideal gases went from state A to state B. Relate states A and B to the graph.
At constant temperature, an ideal gas undergoes expansion. Determine the signs (+, −, or 0) of ΔS, ΔH, and ΔG for this process.
Two ideal gases (represented by yellow and green spheres) initially occupy two separate bulbs. Illustrate the final or equilibrium state of the isolated system when the stopcock is opened.
Determine at which point/s labeled a through e in the graph of the total free energy of reactants and products versus the reaction progress is Q > K.
Consider the following reaction of B2 molecules. If the reaction is spontaneous, determine the signs of ΔG, ΔS, and ΔH.
For the given processes below, identify whether the free-energy changes (ΔG) for each will be positive, negative, or zero.
(a) water flowing down from a rocky slope
(b) when ethanol liquid evaporates at 64.7°C (normal boiling point)
(c) ice melts into liquid water at 0°C
Which of the following statement is true about the reaction shown below?
N2O4(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH° = 58.02 kJ; ΔS° = 176.6 J/K
Consider a system that contains Br2(s). The normal freezing point of Br2(s) is –7.2°C. Identify the conditions in which Br2(s) will melt reversibly.
What circumstance, in general, makes ΔG°f less negative (more positive) than ΔH°f?
When placed in a large, closed, dry container at room temperature, the crystalline hydrate Na2SO4·10H2O spontaneously loses water:
Na2SO4·10H2O (s) → Na2SO4(s) + 10 H2O(g)
At room temperature, its ΔH° is positive. Does ΔS° for this reaction at room temperature change if the hydrated compound is added to a large, closed container that already has a large amount of water vapor present?
Without doing any calculations, determine whether the ΔG° for the reaction of FeO(s) with CO2(g) is more negative or less negative than its ΔH°.
FeO(s) + CO2(g) → FeCO3(s)
True or false. The change in Gibbs free energy is determined by the system's enthalpy and entropy at constant temperature
The organic compound n-Hexane (C6H14) has a normal freezing point of –95.3°C. What temperature, if any, will liquid n-Hexane (C6H14) and solid n-Hexane (C6H14) be in equilibrium? Justify your answer.
Identify which statement describes why naphthalene spontaneously sublimes in open air at 25.0 °C
Predict which temperature condition is needed for the reaction below be spontaneous:
2 CO(g) + O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) (exothermic)
The ΔSf° increases with increasing atomic number. Explain why ΔGf° of hydrogen halides become less negative with increasing atomic numbers despite the trend for ΔSf°.
Complete the table below. Assume that the enthalpy and entropy changes refer to the system.
Identify the sign of ΔSsys and ΔSsurr for the reaction below without doing calculations and identify which temperature condition in which the reaction would be spontaneous.
2 H2(g) + Cl2(g) → 2 HCl(g) ΔH°rxn = -185 kJ
Identify the sign of ΔSsys and ΔSsurr for the reaction below without doing calculations and identify which temperature condition in which the reaction would be spontaneous
2 C6H6(l) + 15 O2(g) → 12 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ΔH°rxn = -6534 kJ
Which of the following conditions is true for the sublimation of mothballs (solid naphthalene, C10H8)?
The following reaction is exothermic at constant pressure
N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
Which of the following can be said about the reaction?
Which of the following conditions should be true for a chemical reaction to be spontaneous at standard conditions?
At 298 K, the standard free energy of formation of N2O(g) is 103.7 kJ/mol. This means that at 298 K
For a spontaneous process, which of the following is always true?
I. ΔGsys > 0 II. ΔSuniv > 0 III. ΔSsys > 0 IV. ΔSsurr > 0
A certain reaction has ΔG = –455 kJ and ΔS = –455 J/K. Which of the following statement is true for the reaction at 25°C?
A reaction has ΔH = +40 kJ and ΔS = +115 J/K. Calculate the crossover temperature for the reaction.
Consider the disproportionation of mercury(I) chloride (Hg2Cl2) under UV light:
Hg2Cl2(s) → Hg(l) + HgCl2(s)
ΔG°f (Hg2Cl2(s)) = −210.7 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (Hg(l)) = 0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (HgCl2(s)) = −178.6 kJ/mol
Use the following data to calculate the value of ΔG° for this reaction at 1 atm and 25 °C.
A 2.00 L vessel is charged with 46.0 g of N2O4 and then heated to 350 K. Calculate the equilibrium molar concentrations of N2O4 and NO2. Use the assumption that ΔHº and ΔSº do not vary with temperature and recall that ΔGº is related with the pressure equilibrium constant.
When heated to 300 °C, sodium azide (NaN3) decomposes to give elemental sodium and nitrogen gas.
2 NaN3(s) → 2 Na(s) + 3 N2(g)
Determine if the reaction is spontaneous at 1 atm and 25 °C.
Consider the following redox reaction between hydrogen peroxide and ozone:
H2O2(l) + O3(g) → 2 O2(g) + H2O(l) ΔH° = –800.5 kJ; ΔS° = +225.7 J/K
Predict the temperature range (if any) in which the reaction becomes nonspontaneous.
The reaction A + B → C + D has ΔH°rxn = –158 kJ and ΔS°rxn = 361 J/K. Calculate ΔGº and predict whether the reactants or products are favored at equilibrium at 30 ºC.
When exposed to light, AgBr decomposes as such: 2 AgBr(s) → 2 Ag(s) + Br2(l). At 25 ºC, ΔGº for this reaction is 193.8 kJ/mol. Use the given thermodynamic data to calculate Sº for Br2 at 25 ºC.
The following equation shows the process of industrial manufacturing of tetrachloromethane (CCl4) from methane (CH4):
CH4(g) + 4 Cl2(g) → CCl4(l) + 4 HCl(g)
Identify the reaction as spontaneous or nonspontaneous under standard conditions. How does the reaction spontaneity change if the reaction is carried out in the presence of NaOH? Is it possible to produce CCl4 from carbon and chlorine under standard conditions?
For the reaction 2 HgO(s) → 2 Hg(l) + O2(g), use the given thermodynamic data to calculate the equilibrium pressure of O2 in a 1.5 L vessel that contains 10 g of HgO at 350 ºC. Use the assumption that ΔHº and ΔSº do not vary with temperature.
Determine ΔG for the vaporization of acetone at 40 ºC. Will acetone boil at the given temperature and 1 atm? Use the following data:
ΔHvap = 29.10 kJ/mol
ΔSvap = 88.3 J/mol K
Ethylene (C2H4) reacts with chlorine (Cl2) to yield dichloroethane (C2H4Cl2):
C2H4(g) + Cl2(g) → C2H4Cl2(l)
Use the following ΔG°f values to calculate the ΔG° for this reaction and show that this reaction is spontaneous at 25.0 °C.
ΔG°f (C2H4) = 68.1 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (Cl2) = 0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (C2H4Cl2) = −79.6 kJ/mol
Explain why this addition reaction is nonspontaneous at higher temperatures. Calculate the temperature where the spontaneity of the reaction changes from spontaneous to nonspontaneous.
Use the following ΔG°f values to calculate the Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°rxn) for the oxidation of acetaldehyde by oxygen.
2 CH3CHO(g) + O2(g) → 2 CH3COOH(l)
ΔG°f (CH3CHO) = −133.0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (O2) = 0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (CH3COOH) = −390.0 kJ/mol
Is this reaction spontaneous at 1 atm and 298.15 K?
4-nitrophenol is used as a pH indicator. Calculate the melting point of 4-nitrophenol.
ΔH°fus = 30.12 kJ/mol
ΔS°fus = 78.20 J/(K•mol)
Naphthalene has a melting point of 80.3 °C. Calculate the entropy change of fusion (ΔS°fus) for naphthalene. The value of ΔH°fus is 19.2 kJ/mol.
The industrial preparation of acetic acid (CH3COOH) is a two-step process. It is the chief component of vinegar.
Step 1: CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g) ΔS° = −219.0 J/K
Step 2: CH3OH(g) + CO(g) → CH3COOH(l) ΔS° = −277.4 J/K
Calculate the values of ΔH°, ΔS°, and ΔG° for the overall reaction.
ΔH° for CO(g) = –110.5 kJ/mol
ΔH° for H2(g) = 0 kJ/mol
ΔH° for CH3COOH(l) = –484.5 kJ/mol
ΔG° for CO(g) = –137.2 kJ/mol
ΔG° for H2(g) = 0 kJ/mol
ΔG° for CH3COOH(l) = –390 kJ/mol
The industrial preparation of acetic acid (CH3COOH) is a two-step process. It is the chief component of vinegar.
Step 1: CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g) ΔS° = −219.0 J/K
Step 2: CH3OH(g) + CO(g) → CH3COOH(l) ΔS° = −277.4 J/K
Calculate the temperature at which step 2 of the reaction becomes spontaneous.
ΔH° for CH3OH(g) = –201.0 kJ/mol
ΔH° for CO(g) = –110.5 kJ/mol
ΔH° for CH3COOH(l) = –484.5 kJ/mol
ΔG° for CH3OH(g) = –162.3 kJ/mol
ΔG° for CO(g) = –137.2 kJ/mol
ΔG° for CH3COOH(l) = –390 kJ/mol
The volume of a 2 mol sample of an ideal gas was tripled at a constant temperature of 50 ºC. Determine the values of ΔH, ΔS, and ΔG for the expansion.
A nonspontaneous reaction has ΔS = 100 J/K at 80 ºC. Determine if the reaction is exothermic or endothermic and calculate the minimum value possible for ΔH.
At what temperature does the formation of silicon oxide, from the reaction of solid silicone and oxygen gas, become nonspontaneous?
The reaction of solid aluminum and oxygen gas produces solid aluminum oxide.
4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 Al2O3(s) ΔH° = −3352 kJ/mol; ΔS° = −626.4 J/(K•mol)
If there is a temperature at which the reaction will no longer be spontaneous, what is it?
The ΔHfusion and ΔSfusion of copper metal are 12.93 kJ/mol and 11.92 J/(mol•K), respectively. Calculate the melting of copper metal (in °C).
In the reaction, P2(g) is converted into PH3(g): P2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 PH3(g). At 298 K, what is the equilibrium constant for the reaction?
ΔG°f, P2 = 103.7 kJ/mol; ΔG°f, H2 = 0; ΔG°f, PH3 = 13.4 kJ/mol
Consider the following reaction: CO(g) + H2(g) ⇌ C(s) + H2O(g). The necessary thermodynamic data are given below. Does this reaction become more or less effective as the temperature rises?
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)
CO(g) –110.5 197.9
H2(g) 0 130.58
C(s) 0 5.69
H2O(g) –241.82 188.83
The reaction 2 CaCO3(s) + 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 CaSO4(s) + 2 CO2(g) can be used to remove SO2(g) from the gases produced by industrial processes. Using the standard free energy values given below,
ΔG°f, CaCO3(g) = −1129.1 kJ/mol
ΔG°f, SO2(g) = −300.1 kJ/mol
ΔG°f, O2 (g) = 0
ΔG°f, CaSO4(g) = −1322.0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f, CO2(g) = −394.4 kJ/mol
Is the reaction, in principle, a feasible method of removing SO2(g)?
Decarboxylation reactions are those in which a carboxyl group is removed and releases CO2. The following reaction shows the decarboxylation of malonic acid:
(CH2(COOH)2)(s) → CH3COOH(l) + CO2(g)
Assume that ΔH° and ΔS° do not vary with temperature, determine the minimum temperature at which this reaction will occur spontaneously under standard conditions.
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)
(CH2(COOH)2)(s) –891.1 149.0
CH3COOH(l) –487.0 159.8
CO2(g) –393.5 213.6
The organic compound n-heptane (C7H16) has a normal freezing point of –90.55° C. Identify the range of temperature such that the freezing of n-heptane occurs spontaneously.
In the diagram below, the yellow line represents ΔH while the blue line represents TΔS. The diagram illustrates the change of ΔH and TΔS with temperature for a theoretical reaction:
Identify the range of temperatures where the reaction occurs spontaneously.
Given the following data
Predict how the change in free energy varies with increasing temperature for Sn (s) + 2 Cl2 (g) → SnCl4 (g) at 25 °C.
The available thermodynamic data of phosphorus trichloride (PCl3) at 298 K are given below:
ΔH° (kJ/mol) ΔG° (kJ/mol)
PCl3(l) –319.7 –272.3
PCl3(g) –287.0 –267.8
Determine the ΔS° at 298 K for the vaporization of PCl3(l) using the given data. Is the sign of ΔS° as you would expect for vaporization?
The reaction SO2 (g) + 1/2 O2 (g) ⇌ SO3 is involved in the production of acid rain. The standard free energy of each substance is given below.
ΔG°f, SO2(g) = −300.1 kJ/mol
ΔG°f, O2 (g) = 0
ΔG°f, SO3(g) = −371.1 kJ/mol
What is the equilibrium pressure of SO2 in the system at 298 K when PSO2 = PO2 and PSO2 = 45 torr?
Lead oxide can be reduced by carbon (graphite) to produce lead metal and carbon dioxide. Determine the temperature at which this reaction is spontaneous.
2 PbO(s) + C(s, graphite) → 2 Pb(s) + CO2(g)
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K) ΔG° (kJ/mol)
PbO(s) –217.3 68.70 –187.9
C(s. graphite) 0 5.69 0
Pb(s) 0 68.85 0
CO2(g) –393.5 213.6 –394.4
One compound that is most often used as a biofuel additive for gasoline is ethanol (C2H5OH). Calculate the maximum amount of useful work that can be achieved by burning 1.00 mol of C2H5OH(g) under standard conditions.
ΔG° (kJ/mol)
C2H5OH(g) –168.5
O2(g) 0
CO2(g) –394.4
H2O(l) –237.13
The conversion of a natural gas such as ethane to butane can simply be written as:
2 C2H6 (g) → C4H10 (g) + H2 (g)
In industrial processes, these reactions are done in the presence of oxygen:
2 C2H6 (g) +1/2 O2 (g) → C4H10 (g) + H2O (g)
Based on the given values, will the enthalpy term (ΔH) or the entropy term (−TΔS) have a greater effect on the difference in ΔG°?
(a) Predict the temperature at which the change in free energy for the conversion of Fe(s) to Fe(g) is zero. (b) The experimental melting point and boiling point of Fe are 1538°C and 2861°C, respectively. Which of the experimental values is closer to the values that you predicted?
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)
Fe(s) 0 27.15
Fe(g) 415.5 180.5
Acetic acid (CH3COOH) can be prepared by methanol carbonylation wherein methanol and carbon monoxide react:
CH3OH(g) + CO(g) → CH3COOH(l)
Calculate ΔH° and ΔS°. As the temperature increases, will ΔG for the reaction increase, decrease, or remain unchanged?
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)
CH3OH –201.2 237.6
CO(g) –110.5 197.9
CH3COOH(l) –487.0 159.8
Given the following data
What are the ΔH°, ΔG°, K, and ΔS ° for the reaction Sn (s) + 2 Cl2 (g) → SnCl4 (g) at 25 °C?
Using the following data,
What is the equilibrium pressure of CO2(g) at 450 °C for the reaction?
SrCO3(s) ⇌ SrO(s) + CO2(g)
Using the following data,
ΔG°f NaHSO4(s) = −992.8 kJ/mol
ΔG°f NaOH(s) = −379.7 kJ/mol
ΔG°f SO3(g) = −371.1 kJ/mol
What is the Kc expression for the reaction? What are the Kc value and ΔG° value for the reaction at 298 K?
NaHSO4(s) ⇌ NaOH(s) + SO3(g)
For the reaction A3 (g) + B3 (g) ⇌ 3 AB (g), A and B atoms are represented as green and red colors in the diagram, respectively. Which box represents the system at equilibrium if Kc = 1?
At 65°C and constant pressure, a particular reaction is slightly nonspontaneous. What is the value of ΔH if the change in entropy for the reaction is 96 J/K?
If the ΔH° and ΔS° of the reaction below at 298 K are –900.0 kJ and –151.5 J/K, respectively, what is the ΔG° of the reaction? If the reaction is nonspontaneous, identify the temperature (if any) at which the reaction is spontaneous.
2 CaS(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 CaO(s) + 2 SO2(g)
Calculate ΔH°, ΔS°, and ΔG° at 25.0°C for the following reaction: 2 Al(s) + 6 HCl(g) → 2 AlCl3(s) + 3 H2(g). Use the values given below:
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)
Al(s) 0 28.32
AlCl3(s) –705.6 109.3
HCl(g) –92.30 186.69
H2(g) 0 130.58
Glutamate is converted to glutamine as shown below:
glutamate + NH3 → glutamine ΔG° = +14.2 kJ/mol
This reaction occurs in the presence of ATP :
ATP → ADP + Pi ΔG° = –30.5 kJ/mol
glutamate + NH3 + ATP → glutamine + ADP + Pi ΔG° = –16.3 kJ/mol
How is this reaction an example of driving a nonspontaneous reaction?
The lactic acid fermentation of glucose produces lactic acid.
C6H12O6 (s) ⇌ 2 C3H6O3 (l)
While the anaerobic fermentation of glucose produces ethanol and carbon dioxide.
C6H12O6 (s) ⇌ 2 C2H5OH (l) + 2 CO2(g)
Make a comparison between the maximum work produced by these processes under standard conditions.
(ΔG°f C6H12O6 (s) = -910.4 kJ/mol, ΔG°f C3H6O3 (l) = -711.62 kJ/mol, ΔG°f C2H5OH (l) = -174.8 kJ/mol, ΔG°f CO2(g) = -394.4 kJ/mol)
Determine the ΔG° and spontaneity for the given reaction at 298 K under standard conditions (ΔG° N2O4 = 99.8 kJ/mol, ΔG° NO = 87.6 kJ/mol, ΔG° O2 = 0)
2 NO (g) + O2 (g) → N2O4( g)
Using the following reactions with known ΔG°rxn values:
H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(g) ΔG°rxn = –228.6 kJ
3 O2(g) → 2 O3(g) ΔG°rxn = 326.4 kJ
Calculate the ΔG° for the following reaction:
3 H2(g) + O3(g) → 3 H2O(g) ΔG°rxn = ?
Determine the solubility of LiF (s) at 60.00 °C if its ΔH° of solution and solubility at 25.00 °C is 2.18 kJ/mol and 0.0616 mol/L, respectively.
The following reaction shows the hydrolysis of ATP where ADP stands for adenosine diphosphate and Pi stands for inorganic phosphate group (such as HPO42-)
ATP(aq) + H2O(l) → ADP(aq) + Pi(aq) ΔG°rxn = -30.5 kJ
ATP can be reformed from the free energy gained in the oxidation of glucose (C6H12O6) which runs the above reaction in reverse. In the oxidation of glucose, it reacts with oxygen to form carbon dioxide and water. What is the standard free energy change for the oxidation of glucose? How many moles of ATP can be produced at the highest possible rate from the oxidation of two moles of glucose?
Calculate the ΔG°rxn for the evaporation of ethanol at 25.0°C:
C2H5OH(l) → C2H5OH(g)
Estimate the ΔG° for the following reaction at 785 K and determine if the reaction is spontaneous or not at this temperature. (Assume that ΔH° and ΔS° do not change with temperature.)
CO(g) + Cl2(g) → COCl2(g)
The following reaction is spontaneous until some product is formed.
Cl2 (g) + 2 O2 (g) → 2 ClO2 (g)
If 1.0 atm of Cl2 and 1.0 atm of O2 are mixed, what is the maximum partial pressure of ClO2 produced when the reaction stops being spontaneous?
Consider the following reaction at 25.0°C:
NH4Br(s) → NH3(g) + HBr(g)
Calculate the ΔG°rxn from i) ΔH° and ΔS° and ii) using the standard free energies of formation. When determining how ΔG° changes with temperature, which method would you use?
Calculate the partial pressure of CO2 when the decomposition of CaCO3 in an evacuated flask reaches equilibrium at 298K. (Hint: use ΔG°rxn)
CaCO3(s) → CaO (s) + CO2 (g)
Consider the following reaction:
2 Ni(s) + O2(g) → 2 NiO(s) ΔH°rxn = -479.4 kJ and ΔS°rxn = –189.2 J/K
Assuming that all the reactants and the products are in their standard states, calculate ΔG°rxn and determine if the reaction is spontaneous or not.
Assuming that all of the reactants and products and in their standard states, calculate the change in Gibbs free energy for each set of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T. Identify if each of the reactions is spontaneous or not at the given temperature.
i. ΔH°rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 925 K
ii. ΔH°rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 455 K
iii. ΔH°rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 298 K
iv. ΔH°rxn = +87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 350 K
What are ΔG° and K for the reaction at 25.00 °C?
SF4 (g) + 2 H2O (l) → SO2 (g) + 4 HF (aq)
Is the reaction spontaneous?
Using ΔG°rxn, what is the equilibrium constant for the reaction at 25°C?
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
Given the following reaction at 298 K:
SrCO3(s) ⇌ SrO(s) + CO2(g)
Would raising or lowering the temperature make the reaction more spontaneous? If yes, calculate the temperature when the partial temperature of carbon dioxide is 1.000 atm?
At 298 K, what is the ΔG°rxn for the reaction?
MgCO3 (s) → MgO(s) + CO2(g)
What will happen to the magnitude of ΔG°rxn if the temperature was decreased?
At 298 K, what is the ΔG°rxn for the reaction?
SiO2 (s) + 4 HF (g) → SiF4 (g) + 2 H2O (l)
What will happen to the magnitude of ΔG°rxn if the temperature was increased?
Prove using ΔG°rxn that the following reaction is not spontaneous at 298 K under standard conditions:
Na2O2(s) + O2 (g) → 2 NaO2(s)
At 25°C, what are the ΔS°rxn, ΔH°rxn , and ΔG°rxn for the following reaction?
KCIO4 (s) → KCl (s) + 2 O2 (g)
Is the reaction spontaneous? If not, will changing the temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should it be increased or decreased?
At 25°C, what are the ΔS°rxn, ΔH°rxn , and ΔG°rxn for the following reaction?
2 Co(s) + O2 (g) → 2 CoO (s)
Is the reaction spontaneous? If not, will changing the temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should it be increased or decreased?
At 25°C, what are the ΔS°rxn, ΔH°rxn , and ΔG°rxn for the following reaction?
2 Hg (l) + Cl2 (g) → Hg2Cl2 (s)
Is the reaction spontaneous? If not, will changing the temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should it be increased or decreased?
At 25°C, what are the ΔS°rxn, ΔH°rxn , and ΔG°rxn for the following reaction?
PCl3 (l) → PCl3 (g)
Is the reaction spontaneous? If not, will changing the temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should it be increased or decreased?
Write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction of liquid 1-butanol in oxygen that produces carbon dioxide and water. At 25.00 °C, what are the ΔS°rxn, ΔH°rxn, and ΔG°rxn for the reaction? Does its combustion occur spontaneously?
Ethanol can be prepared in several ways. It can be produced during alcohol fermentation (Reaction A). It is also produced commercially from ethylene (Reaction B). Calculate the ΔG°rxn (kJ•mol–1) of each reaction.
A. C6H12O6(s) → 2 C2H5OH(l) + 2 CO2(g)
B. C2H4(g) + H2O(g) → C2H5OH(l)
Determine which method requires less energy under standard conditions.
Substance ΔG°f (kJ/mol)
C6H12O6(s) –910.4
C2H4(g) 68.4
C2H5OH(l) –174.8
H2O(g) –228.6
CO2(g) –394.4
The element hydrogen is a useful reagent. For example, it is used for the production of phosgene (carbonyl chloride) from gaseous carbon monoxide
CO(g) + Cl2(g) → COCl2(g)
This reaction will be spontaneous at temperatures lower than:
Consider a specific reaction with ΔH° = 66.8 kJ/mol and ΔS° = 105.3 J/mol•K. Assuming that these values do not change with temperature, at what temperature range is the reaction spontaneous in the forward direction?
The reaction is spontaneous for temperatures (less than, greater than) T = ________ K.
Potassium carbonate can be produced by heating potassium bicarbonate:
2 KHCO3(s) → Na2CO3(s) + CO2(g) + H2O(g).
At 25°C, ΔH° = 245.6 kJ/mol and ΔG° = 163.5 kJ/mol. Above what minimum temperature will the reaction become spontaneous under standard-state conditions?
Calculate the equilibrium constant for the following reaction at 298.15 K.
HCl (g) + NH3 (g) → NH4Cl (s)
Consider the following reaction:
2 CO(g) + 2 NO(g) → 2 CO2(g) + N2(g)
ΔH° = –746.6 kJ and ΔS° = –198.0 J/K
Calculate the standard free energy change when 2.42 moles of CO(g) react at 258 K and 1 atm. Is the reaction reactant or product favored under standard conditions at 258 K? Assume that ΔH° and ΔS° are independent of temperature.
Given the following reaction:
MgCO3(s) → MgO(s) + CO2(g)
Calculate the ΔG° (kJ) for this reaction at each temperature assuming that ΔH° and ΔS° do not change too much with the given temperature range. Express each answer using one decimal place.
Part A. 360 K
Part B. 1095 K
Part C. 1625 K
Using the following reactions and their ΔG°rxn values:
Cr2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2Cr(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Calculate the ΔG° (kJ) for the following reaction (express in one decimal place):
2 Cr(s) + 3/2 O2(g) → Cr2O3(s), ΔG°rxn = –1058.1 kJ
CO(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → CO2(g), ΔG°rxn = –257.2 kJ
Given the following information:
A + B → 2 D ΔH° = –725.6 kJ ΔS° = 422.0 J/K
C → D ΔH° = 688.0 kJ ΔS° = –334.0 J/K
Calculate the ΔG° for the reaction below at 298 K.
A + B → 2 C
For the reaction A(aq) ⇌ 2 B(aq) + C(aq), Kc = 124.6 at 30 ºC. Calculate ΔGrxn at 30 ºC when [A] = 0.32 M, [B] = 0.25 M, and [C] = 0.18 M.
The chemical reaction that takes place at the anode of a Ni-Cd battery is:
Cd(s) + 2 OH−(aq) ⇌ Cd(OH)2(s) + 2 e−
Calculate the value of ΔG for this reaction at −15 °C assuming that the battery is discharged to a point where the hydroxide ion concentration has dropped to 0.025 M (ΔG° = −159.2 kJ/mol).
Formic acid is the simplest carboxylic acid and can be synthesized by the oxidation of formaldehyde:
2 HCHO(g) + O2(g) → 2 HCOOH(l)
What is the value of ΔG for this reaction at 300 K under the following conditions (ΔG° = −518 kJ/mol)? Assume V = 1.00 L.
i) 0.451 mol HCHO, 0.852 mol O2, and 0.150 mol HCOOH
ii) 0.350 mol HCHO, 1.454 mol O2, and 0.950 mol HCOOH
Is the reaction spontaneous under any of these conditions?
Consider the gaseous equilibrium for the dimerization of NO2 at 350 K.
2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g)
What is the value of ΔG when NO2 = 1.23 atm and N2O4 = 2.45 atm? Use the following ΔG° values:
ΔG° (NO2(g)) = 51.3 kJ/mol
ΔG° (N2O4(g)) = 99.8 kJ/mol
In which direction (forward or reverse) this reaction is spontaneous under the given conditions?
Shown below are system representations of three equilibrium mixtures for the interconversions of B molecules to X, B molecules to Y, and B molecules to Z. The molecules of B are shown as yellow spheres while molecules of X, Y, or Z are green spheres. Determine the sign of ΔG° for each case.
Molecular iodine sublimes at 184 ºC. The standard molar entropies for solid and gaseous iodine are S°I2(s) = 116.1 J/mol K and S°I2(g) = 260.7 J/mol K. Determine the temperature where iodine exhibits a vapor pressure of 430 mmHg.
Nitrogen dioxide (ΔH°f = 33.2 kJ/mol, S° = 240.1 J/mol K) can be prepared by the combustion of nitrogen (S° = 191.6 J/mol K) with oxygen (S° = 205.2 J/mol K). Calculate the equilibrium constants (Kp and Kc) for the formation of NO2 at 500 K. Use the assumption that ΔHº and ΔSº does not vary with temperature.
Heating solid CaCO3 results in the formation of solid CaO and CO2 gas. Calculate ΔGº at 500 K if the total pressure from heating solid CaCO3 in a vacuum container is 1.86 atm.
Using the following thermodynamic data and assuming that ΔH° and ΔS° do not vary with temperature,
For the following reaction, S8 (g) ⇌ 4 S2 (g), what temperature will a mixture containing equal amounts of the two gases be in equilibrium with one another?
The blood plasma contains about 0.137 M Na+ ion concentration, while the intracellular fluid contains about 0.012 M. There is a semi-permeable membrane that separates the plasma from the intracellular fluid. Calculate the ΔG at 37 °C for the transfer of 1.0 mol of Na+ from the blood plasma to the intracellular fluid.
The lactic acid fermentation of glucose produces lactic acid.
C6H12O6 (s) ⇌ 2 C3H6O3 (l)
While the anaerobic fermentation of glucose produces ethanol and carbon dioxide.
C6H12O6 (s) ⇌ 2 C2H5OH (l) + 2 CO2(g)
Make a comparison between the equilibrium constants for the reactions.
(ΔG°f C6H12O6 (s) = -910.4 kJ/mol, ΔG°f C3H6O3 (l) = -711.62 kJ/mol, ΔG°f C2H5OH (l) = -174.8 kJ/mol, ΔG°f CO2(g) = -394.4 kJ/mol)
Using the following data,
PN2 = PPH3 = 0.06 atm, PNH3= 0.3 atm, PP4 = 0.2 atm
ΔG°f, P4(g) = 24.4 kJ/mol, ΔG°f, NH3(g) = –16.4, ΔG°f, PH3(g) = 13.5 kJ/mol, ΔG°f, N2(g) = 0
calculate Kp and ΔG at 298 K for the reaction
4 PH3 (g) + 2 N2 (g) ⇌ P4 (g) + 4 NH3 (g)
What is the ΔG at 298 K for the following reaction when the PO2 = 0.78 atm and PO3 = 0.63 atm? (ΔG°f O3 (g) = 163.2 kJ/mol, ΔG°f O2 (g) = 0 kJ/mol)
2 O3 (g) ⇌ 3 O2 (g)
Calculate the ΔG°rxn for the following reaction at 25°C at standard conditions.
H2(g) + Cl2(g) → 2 HCl Kp = 2.39×1033
Given the following decomposition reaction:
P4(g) → 2 P2(g) ΔH°rxn = 229.1 kJ
Calculate the percentage of 0.100 atm P4 that decomposed at 314 K if 47.00% of 0.100 atm P4 decomposed to P2 when equilibrium was reached at 298 K.
At 298K, what is the equilibrium constant, K?
ZnS (s) + O2 (g) → Zn(s) + SO2 (g) ΔG°rxn = -101.8 kJ/mol
A hydrated salt has a formula of MSO4•5H2O. At 298 K, the equilibrium vapor pressure of water above the solid is 21.8 mmHg. Calculate the value of ΔG when the vapor pressure of water is 21.8 mmHg and when the vapor pressure of water is 760 mmHg for the following reaction: MSO4•5H2O(s) ⇌ MSO4(s) + 5 H2O(g).
What is ΔH°rxn for a reaction with equilibrium constants of 0.98 at 298 K and 47.9 at 400 K?
Based on the given equilibrium constant at different temperatures, what are ΔS°rxn and ΔH°rxn for the reaction?
2 SO2 (g) + O2 → 2 SO3 (g)
What is ΔG°rxn for the reaction at equilibrium when the temperature is 25°C?
3 F2 (g) + Br2 (l) → 2 BrF3 (g) Kp = 2.47x1080
Consider the reaction of ethylene gas with water vapor to produce ethanol:
C2H4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ C2H5OH(g)
Determine the ΔGrxn at 25.0°C when PC2H4 = 0.185 atm, PH2O = 0.114 atm, and PC2H5OH = 0.650 atm.
The vaporization of bromine at 25.0°C is shown below:
Br2(l) → Br2(g)
Find ΔGrxn at 25.0°C when:
i. PBr2 = 1.50 mmHg
ii. PBr2 = 0.150 mmHg
The reaction below represents the decomposition of a generic diatomic molecule in its standard state.
1/2 A2(g) → A(g)
Assuming that the standard molar Gibbs energy of formation of A(g) is 8.12 kJ•mol–1 at 2500 K and –72.20 kJ•mol–1 at 3500 K. Calculate the value of K (thermodynamic equilibrium constant) at each temperature.
Determine the value of ΔH°rxn for these data assuming that ΔH°rxn is independent of temperature.
The standard conditions are 298 K and partial pressure of 1 atm for all species for a gaseous reaction. The standard change in Gibbs free energy is ΔG° = –69.0 kJ/mol for the following reaction:
N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g)
Calculate the ΔG for this reaction at 298 K when the partial pressures are: PN2 = 0.360 atm, PH2 = 0.520 atm, and PNH3 = 0.970 atm.
The hydrolysis of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to adenosine diphosphate (ADP) is an important reaction in the production of energy to do work or drive chemical reactions in biological systems. The reaction is shown below:
ATP(aq) + H2O(l) → ADP(aq) + HPO42–(aq)
for which ΔG°rxn = –30.5 kJ/mol at 37.0°C and pH 7.0. What is the value of ΔGrxn (kJ/mol) in a human erythrocyte in which [ATP] = 2.25 mM, [ADP] = 0.25 mM, and [HPO42–] = 1.65 mM. Is the hydrolysis of ATP spontaneous under these conditions?
Fluorine is prepared via electrolysis. The following are the half-reactions:
Cathode: 2 H+ (aq) + 2e− → H2 (g)
(E° = 0 V)
Anode: 2 F− (aq) → F2 (g) + 2e−
(E° = −2.87 V)
Find E° and ΔG° for the reaction.
In cellular respiration, molecular oxygen is reduced by NADH to produce water. This reaction is an energy-yielding process in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) Using the following reduction potentials,
O2(g) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e− → 2 H2O(l) E°red = +0.82 V
NAD+(aq) + H+(aq) + 2 e− → NADH (aq) E°red = −0.32 V
At 298 K, what is the ∆G° for the reduction of O2 by NADH?
Using the following reduction half-reactions:
Ag+(aq) + e− → Ag(s) E°red = 0.80 V
SO42−(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 2 e− → H2SO3(aq) + H2O(l) E°red = 0.20 V
What is the change in Gibbs free energy for the oxidation of Ag(s) by SO42−(aq) at 298 K using the following reduction half-reactions?
Determine ∆G°rxn at 25.0 °C using tabulated electrode potentials
La3+(aq) + NO(g) + 2 H2O(l) → La(s) + NO3-(aq) + 4 H+(aq)