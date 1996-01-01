Combustion Analysis Practice Problems
0.75 g of a hydrocarbon is subjected to combustion analysis. 2.30 g of CO2 and 1.10 g of H2O are produced. If the hydrocarbon has the following mass spectrum, what is its molecular formula?
True or False. It is possible to find the empirical formula for a compound with the elements carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and chlorine via combustion analysis.
Sample X has a molecular weight of 378.29 g and only contains C, H, and Cl. If 1.12 g X produces 1.57 g CO2 and 0.56 g H2O after combustion analysis, what is the molecular formula?
Only carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and chlorine are present in compound X. When excess silver nitrate (AgNO3) is added to 1.52 g of X after it has been dissolved in water, all of the chlorine in X reacts, forming 3.01 g of solid AgCl. Complete combustion of 1.52 g of X results in the formation of 1.39 g of CO2 and 0.95 g of H2O. Identify the empirical formula of X.
The results of the combustion study of an unidentified hydrocarbon with the formula CxHy were as follows.
Identify the empirical formula for the hydrocarbon.
An organic compound only consists of C, H, and O. What is its empirical formula if 0.263 g of sample is combusted and produces 0.750 g of CO2 and 0.276 g of H2O? What is its molecular formula if its molar mass is 462 g/mol?
In an experiment, 2.35 g of sample was combusted and produced 1.10 g of NO2. In another experiment, 2.67 g of the same sample was converted to 5.00 g of PbBr2. What is the empirical formula of the sample if it is only composed of N, H, and Br?
The combustion of hydrocarbons can produce soot, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. Which of the following statements is correct?
Can combustion analysis be a tool to distinguish one of the compounds from the others?
An unknown compound consists of C, H, and N. When 0.227 g of the compound is ignited, it gives off 0.6581 g of CO2 and 0.1122 g of H2O. Determine its empirical formula and molecular formula if its molar mass is 273.33
When 678 mg of methylparaben is ignited, it gives off 1.570 g of CO2 and 0.3233 g of H2O. Determine the empirical formula of methylparaben if it is only composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
Isoamyl acetate is the fruity smell of ripening fruits. When 0.329 g of isoamyl acetate is ignited, it gives off 0.779 g of CO2 and 0.3254 g of H2O. Determine the empirical formula of isoamyl acetate if it is composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen
Determine the empirical formula of a hydrocarbon if combustion analysis revealed the following composition: 23.093 g CO2 and 4.701 g H2O.
The following data were obtained from experiments to determine the molecular formula of aniline, a precursor of urethane, which is made up only of carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen. Combustion analysis of 11.65-g gives 7.96 g of H2O and 1.75 g of N2. Aniline has a molar of 93 g/mol. What is the molecular formula of aniline?
Identify the products, including the phases, and balance the following reaction
C4H10O(l) + O2(g) →
Calculate the empirical formula of a compound that only contains C, H, O, and F.
A 7.03 g sample has undergone combustion and produced 13.0 g CO2 and 4.26 g H2O.
A second sample of the compound that weighs 6.13 g is found to contain 0.98 g F.
Calculate the empirical formula of a 6.467 g of a compound. The sample has undergone combustion with oxygen and produced 9.469 g CO2 (g), 6.897 g SO2 (g) and 3.874 g H2O (l)
Identify the empirical formula of a compound only having carbon and hydrogen atoms using the combustion reaction data. The reaction produced 12.25 g of CO2 and 6.246 g of H2O.
Among the substances listed below, which one is NOT typically produced as a result of a combustion reaction?