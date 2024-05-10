Radioactive Half-Life Practice Problems
Radioactive decay is a first-order reaction. Berkelium-250, a radioactive metallic element used in the synthesis of heavier elements, has a half-life of 3.217 hours. Determine the fraction of berkelium-250 that remains after four half-lives.
Calcium is an essential mineral required by the body. One isotope of calcium, 48Ca (abundance = 0.187%), is radioactive with a half-life of 6.4 × 1019 y. Calculate the rate constant for 48Ca and the number of disintegrations per day in 1.50 metric ton CaCl2.
Initially, a sample of 24Na decays at a rate of 450 disintegration/sec. After 200 min, the rate slows down to 385.59 disintegration/sec. Calculate the half-life of 24Na in hours.
Radon-222 has a half-life of 3.82 days and emits α particles. Calculate the number of α particles released from a 1 μg sample of 222Rn in 1 minute.
Plutonium-239 (atomic weight = 239.0522 amu, t1/2 = 24110 y) is produced in a fast breeder reactor. Uranium-238 absorbs a neutron and then undergoes two consecutive beta decays to yield 239Pu. What is the activity of 245 mg 239Pu in Bq and Ci units?
The radioactivity in a soil sample that comes from the decay of uranium isotopes is 662 pCi/mg. Calculate the number of disintegrations in 1 mg of soil in 1 hour. Assuming that the major radioisotope is 238U (t1/2 = 4.468×109 y), how many 238U atoms are there in 2.5 mg of soil?
The most stable radioisotope of thallium, thallium-204, has a decay constant of 1.83×10−1 year−1. Determine the half-life of 204Tl.
Consider two radioactive isotopes M and N. Determine whether the following statement is true or false: If M has a greater decay rate constant, it will have a longer half-life than N.
The decay of 7234Se by electron capture is illustrated in the following plot. Based on this plot, estimate the half-life of the decay.
Europium-152 has the potential to be used in external beam radiotherapy but is not yet developed for clinical use. Europium-152 has a half-life of 13.5 years. Assuming that europium also needs to be replaced when its activity drops to 75% of the original sample like in cobalt-60 machines, determine when will it be replaced if the machine is developed on January 2030.
Radium in luminescent paints that were used to paint watch faces was eventually replaced with promethium-147 by the second half of the 20th century. It is a low-energy beta-emitter, unlike radium which is an alpha-emitter. Additionally, unlike radium, it doesn't emit penetrating gamma rays. The half-life of promethium-147 is only 2.62 years which makes them easier to dispose of. Assuming that the light given off is directly proportional to the amount of promethium, determine how much will the face of a 15-year-old watch be dimmed.
Phosphorus-32 is a radiopharmaceutical drug used to treat cancer. A patient was administered 93.0 mg of P-32 which decays via beta decay and has a half-life of 14.3 days. Calculate the exposure (in Ci) for the first six hours of treatment assuming that none of the P-32 exited the patient's body.
Calculate the number of disintegrations per hour irradiated by 1.55 mol of 187Re. The half-life of 187Re is 4.33×1010 yr.
A 2.5 g sample of rock contains thorium and produces 46 dis/s. Calculate the percent by mass of 232Th in the rock if the half-life of 232Th is 1.405×1010 yr.
A skeleton of a species is found to have a carbon-14 decay rate of 1.15 disintegrations per minute per gram of carbon (1.15 dis/min•gC). A carbon gathered from a living species has a rate of 18.5 disintegrations per minute per gram of carbon (18.5 dis/min•gC). If the half-life of carbon-14 is 5730 years, calculate the age of the skeleton.
The initial decay rate of a sample of Ac-224 is 2.50×105/s. If the half-life of Ac-224 is 2.78 hours, calculate the time it will take for the decay rate to fall to 1.50×103/s.
The half-life of a radioactive nuclide is 4.2 days. If a sample of the nuclide has an initial mass of 2.15 g, how many grams will remain after 6.4 days?
Calculate the time it will take for the amount of Niobium-92 to reach 25.0% of its initial amount. The half-life of Nb-92 is 34.7 million years.
Mercury-203 is a synthetic radioisotope of mercury that undergoes beta decay to thallium-203. The half-life of mercury-203 has been found to be 46.6 days. Calculate the value of its decay constant.
Express your answer in inverse days.
The following graph shows the radioactive decay of an unknown isotope. Using the information presented in the graph, determine the half-life of the unknown isotope.
Cobalt-58 is a synthetic radioisotope of cobalt with a half-life of 70.87 days. How many days it will take for a 9.750 g sample of cobalt-58 to decay to a final mass of 2.125 g?
The Bedrock in Hudson Bay, Canada is the oldest known rock bed on the planet. Using uranium/lead radiometric dating, it has been found to be 4.28 billion years old. If we assume that the rock only contained 236U in the beginning, what would be the mass of 206Pb in a sample of the rock if it currently contains 1.500 g of 236U? (The half-life of 236U is t1/2 = 4.47 x 109 years.)