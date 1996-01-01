The Ideal Gas Law Derivations Practice Problems
Consider a cylinder with a movable piston. How will the pressure of the gas in the cylinder change if the temperature (in Kelvin) is doubled and at the same time keeping the volume constant?
A tank of experimental gas with 3.50 L volume and 14,500 kPa pressure at 26 °C was used to fill up balloons. How many balloons can be filled if each balloon has 2.0 L volume and 1.13 atm pressure at 26°C?
Consider a cylinder with a movable piston. How will the volume of the gas in the cylinder change if the temperature (in Kelvin) is doubled and at the same time keeping the pressure constant?
Consider a cylinder with a movable piston. If you were to do the following, what would happen to the gas pressure inside the cylinder? Reduce the volume by 35% while keeping the temperature constant at T.
Consider a cylinder with a movable piston. If you were to do the following, what would happen to the cylinders gas volume? While maintaining the same temperature and pressure, increase the volume of the gas by 1/5.
Consider the apparatus displayed in the drawing below. What is the partial pressure of Ar after the valve between the two containers is opened and the gases are allowed to mix?
A sealed flask contains a sample of Kr with a pressure of 600 mmHg at 26.0°C. Calculate the pressure of the gas if the flask is heated to 51.0°C.
A gas container with a volume of 300.0 L contains 5.00 bars of N2 at 20.0°C. Calculate the temperature at which the pressure of N2 in the container is 8.60 bars.
Two bulbs are connected as shown below. The left bulb initially contains 1.76 atm of an ideal gas. The stopcock is opened and the ideal gas is allowed to expand, at a constant temperature, into the right bulb with a volume of 0.500 L. Calculate the volume of the left bulb if the final pressure of the ideal gas is 0.88 atm.
Look at the arrangement of gas samples below.
Calculate the pressure of the system once the gas samples are combined at a constant temperature assuming the volume between samples is negligible.
The reaction CO(g) + 3 H2(g) → CH4(g) + H2O(g) occurs in a vessel with a piston to ensure constant pressure and temperature. Determine how the volume changes because of the reaction.
Spray paint cans are pressurized containers and high temperatures can increase the pressure inside the can. Consider a can that still contains some leftover amount of gas that has a pressure of 748 mmHg and a temperature of 23°C. If the can is heated to 1220°C (assuming it can be heated to that temperature), what would be the pressure of the can at that temperature?
The temperature of a tube holding 1.65 mL of nitrogen gas was lowered from 119.1°C to 3.50°C. Determine the volume of nitrogen gas at 3.50°C.
A sample of gas with an initial volume of 52.3 mL and temperature of 47°C is warmed to a temperature of 96°C. Determine the volume of the sample at the final temperature.
Initially, a sample of gas is at a pressure of 1.10 atm and has a volume of 16.2 L. Determine the pressure if the sample is compressed to a final volume of 11.6 L.
At 40-m deep underwater where the total pressure (plus atmospheric pressure) is 5.00 atm, a dolphin produces a bubble with a diameter of 7.0 cm. Calculate the radius of the bubble when it reaches 10-m below the surface and the total pressure is 2.00 atm.
A basketball initially has a volume of 4.18 L and contains 0.268 mol of gas. What would be the volume of the basketball when 0.178 mol of gas is added to it (at constant temperature and pressure)?
A 1.75-L container contains a sample of nitrogen gas that exerts a pressure of 1.44 atm at 45°C. Calculate the pressure if the volume of the container remains constant and the temperature is raised to 425°C.
A cylinder with a moveable piston contains 0.668 mol of gas and the gas occupies a volume of 325 mL. If an additional 0.412 mol of gas is introduced to the cylinder, what will be its volume? (Assume constant temperature and pressure.)
Inside a prep shed where the temperature is 18.°C, an arctic weather balloon is filled with 2.15 L of helium gas. Calculate the new volume (L) of the balloon once it is taken outside where the temperature is –52°C. Assume that the pressure remains constant at 1 atm and round the answer to 3 significant digits.
At 298 K and 723 torr, a sample of nitrogen has a volume of 38.55 mL. If the pressure is increased to 925 torr at a constant temperature, what volume would nitrogen occupy?
What volume will the N2O4 occupy if 45.0 mL of NO2 gas is completely converted to N2O4 under the same conditions?
2NO2(g) → N2O4(g)