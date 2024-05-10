Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes Practice Problems
The ∆Hfus and ∆Sfus for glucose are 19.93 kJ/mol and 47.5 J/(K·mol), respectively. At 100 °C, does glucose melt? If not, what is the melting point for glucose?
The ∆Hvap and ∆Svap for acetone are 31.3 kJ/mol and 95 J/(K·mol), respectively. At 40 °C and 1 atm of pressure, does acetone boil? If not, what is its normal boiling point?
The ΔHvap for octanol is 70.1 kJ/mol. It has a boiling point of 195 °C. What is its ΔSvap?
Given that mp = –26 ºC and ΔHfus = 9.32 kJ/mol for benzaldehyde, calculate ΔSfus (in J/mol K).
Consider a system with 3.62 mole of Acetone (C3H6O). Calculate the change in entropy that occurs in the system when it condenses at its boiling point of 56.1 °C and the heat of vaporization is 29.1 kJ/mol
Consider a system with 1.26 mole of Acetone (C3H6O). Calculate the change in entropy that occurs in the system when it melts if its melting point is -94.8 °C and the heat of fusion of is 5.69 kJ/mol
Given the following data:
Calculate ΔSfus and ΔSvap for K.
ΔSfus = _________ J•K–1•mol–1
ΔSvap = _________ J•K–1•mol–1
