20. Electrochemistry
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the electrode potentials tabulated below.
What is the ∆G°rxn at 25°C for the following reaction?
Cu2+(aq) + Fe(s) → Fe3+(aq) + Cu(s)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, what are the Keq and ∆G°rxn for the disproportionation reaction of liquid hydrogen peroxide to liquid water and oxygen gas?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction below, determine the standard cell potential and the standard Gibbs free energy (in kJ):
2 Ti(s) + 3 Ge2+(aq) → 2 Ti3+(aq) + 3 Ge(s)
E°red (Ti3+/Ti) = –1.37 V
E°red (Ge2+/Ge) = +0.24 V