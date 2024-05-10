Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals Practice Problems
Tungsten, used in the aerospace and automotive industries, is much harder than lithium or sodium. Provide an explanation as to why this is the case.
Provide a brief explanation for each of the following observed rankings:
i. Ranking based on increasing atomic radii Mo < Nb < Zr < Y.
ii. Ranking based on increasing density Y < Zr < Nb < Mo.
Rank the following transition metals in order of increasing atomic radius.
(a) Tc (b) Ru (c) Mo (d) Nb
Provide an explanation for the observed trend.
True or false: The lanthanide contraction results from the excessive shielding of nuclear charge.
Considering measurements rounded to the nearest pm, the atomic radii of Nb (146 pm) and Ta (146 pm) are practically identical. Explain this observation.
Consider the oxidation states of the elements from Sc to Zn. Which has the highest oxidation state?
Mn is a transition metal having more than one oxidation state. Give its oxidation states.
Predict the general trend in standard oxidation potentials for the elements from Y to Cd. Justify your answer.
There are two possible first-series transition metals that form [M(CN)4]2- complexes with two unpaired electrons. Determine the identity of the metals and their oxidation states.
Two second-series transition metals can form [M(Br)4]− complex ions with three unpaired electrons. Determine the oxidation state of the metals and their identities.