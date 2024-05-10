Selective Precipitation Practice Problems
Two white solids, CaCO3 and BaCO3, are obtained in an analysis. What tests will you perform to determine which is BaCO3?
Provide a method for separating Zn2+ and K+ ions present in a solution by adding only one or two substances.
Based on the following qualitative analysis flowchart, how can you separate Bi3+ ion and Ba2+ ion contained in a solution?
Based on the given flowchart, what is the difference between the group 2 sulfide precipitates and group 3 sulfide precipitates?
A 15.0 mL sample of a solution is tested for Cl– ions. Two drops (1 drop ≈ 0.2 mL) of 0.15 M AgNO3 were added to the solution. Calculate the minimum mass (in g) of the Cl– ion that should be present for AgCl(s) (Ksp = 1.8 × 10–10) to form.
Calculate the smallest concentration of KBr required to precipitate the cation in a 0.018 M Pb(NO3)2 solution.
Which of the following statements is true regarding the removal of impurities?
i. No filtration process is available to filter dissolved nitrates and phosphates
ii. Activated carbon filtration or aeration can filter trihalomethanes
iii. Fine sand filtration can filter coarse sand
iv. Precipitation with aluminum hydroxide can filter bacteria and finely divided particles