18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
HNO3 is a strong acid. When an equal molar amount of KOH is added to an HNO3 solution, an acid-base reaction takes place. Which of the following figures depicts the reaction mixture when the system reaches equilibrium? Note that K+ ions have been omitted for clarity.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following titration curve was obtained when a 25.00 mL sample of HCl solution was titrated against 0.200 M NaOH solution. Calculate the morality of the HCl solution.