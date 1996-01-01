Coulomb's Law Practice Problems
The electrostatic potential map below corresponds to either propanol (C3H8O), propane (C3H8), chloropropane (C3H7Cl), or propanone (C3H6O). Which one is it?
Both bromoethane (CH3CH2Br) and ethyllithium (CH3CH2Li) electrostatic potential maps are displayed. Which do you believe is which, based on their polarity patterns?
The potential energy of two atoms as a function of internuclear distance is depicted in the diagram below.
True or False. The repulsive forces between the two atoms are strongest at point B.
The distance between a Mg2+ ion with a charge of 3.2x10–19 C and a Cl- ion with a charge of –1.6x10–19 C is 2.53 pm. What is the amount of work needed to make the distance between the two ions an infinite distance?
Consider a system consisting of two spheres of identical charge in a frictionless plane separated by 10 cm. If the distance between the spheres is decreased, what happens to the potential energy of the system?
Does increasing the distance between two electrons by 2.5 nm increase or decrease the potential energy?
Calculate the electrostatic force of attraction in N between a proton and electron that are separated by 1.32 nm
Consider two spheres that are separated by a distance of 3.5 cm and are held in place on a frictionless track.The first sphere has a charge of 3.5 x 10-6 C and a mass of 1.5 kg. The second sphere has a charge of 4.2 x 10-6 C and a mass of 1.2 kg. Calculate the electrostatic potential energy of the system
Use Coulomb's law to identify the charged particle pair having the smallest potential energy.
The combination of cations and anions in the gas phase releases a lot of energy due to the stabilization of ions. Arrange the following gas-phase ion pairs in ascending order based on how much energy they release when they form.
Li+Br–, K+S2–, Ca2+Cl–, Al3+O2–, Ba2+O2–
Coulomb's law can be used to determine theoretical atomic radii if ionization energies are known. Calculate the average atomic radius for a lithium atom (First ionization enthalpy = 520 kJ/mol). Compare the calculated value with the actual atomic radius of the lithium atom and describe why the two values are different.
One of the many applications of Coulomb's law is that it can be used to calculate the ionization enthalpies of simple atoms. Calculate the ionization energy for a hydrogen atom. Take atomic radius = 120 pm. Also, determine the wavelength of the light beam that could be used to ionize the hydrogen atom.
Given the following reaction: 2 H(g) → H 2 (g), ΔH = −436 kJ/mol
Identify which statements are true or false.
As the reaction proceeds, the temperature of the surroundings increases.
When four moles of H(g) react, 4.04 grams of H2(g) are produced.
The electrons from one H atom would be attracted to the electrons of the other H atom according to Coulomb's Law.
When four moles of H(g) react, 436 kJ of heat is released.
Shining light on hydrogen atoms could excite electrons to n = 4 level as long as the intensity was sufficiently high.
The pressure inside the container would decrease when the reaction happens in a sealed container at a constant temperature.
Hydrogen bromide (HBr) has a dipole moment of 0.827 D and a bond length of 1.41 Angstrom. Given that bromine is more electronegative than hydrogen, determine the charge on the hydrogen atom relative to the charge of an electron.
Determine the difference in potential energy when the space between two protons is reduced from 1.3 nm to 184 pm.
Rank the following interactions between charged particles from lowest to highest potential energy based on Coulomb's law.
(i) a 1+ charge and a 1− charge with a 117 pm distance between them
(ii) a 2+ charge and a 1− charge with a 119 pm distance between them
(iii) a 1+ charge and a 2− charge with a 117 pm distance between them
(iv) a 2+ charge and a 2− charge with a 119 pm distance between them