Structural Formula Practice Problems
The structure of uridine, an uracil molecule attached to ribofuranose, is shown below. Determine the chemical formula of uridine. List the elements alphabetically with the correct subscript.
Saccharin (C7H5NO3S) is an artificial sweetener that is about 550 times as sweet as sucrose. Each carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen atom follow the octet rule, while each hydrogen only forms one bond. The sequence of carbon atoms is shown below. Provide the complete structural formula for saccharin.
Isobutane, (CH3)3CH, is used in refineries to create gasoline-grade compounds. Each carbon atom follows the octet rule, while each hydrogen only forms one bond. The sequence of carbon atoms is shown below. Provide the complete structural formula for isobutane.
Cyclooctane, C8H16, is a cyclic hydrocarbon formed from the hydrogenation of 1,5-cyclooctadiene. Each carbon atom follows the octet rule, being bonded to four other atoms. Provide the structural formula for cyclooctane.
1,3-dibromocyclobutane has two stereoisomers, each of which has different chemical and physical properties. How many stereoisomers are possible for 1,2-dibromocyclobutane? Are any of them nonpolar?
Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of existing as other cyclic isomers? (a) Cyclopropane, (b) Cyclobutane, (c) Cyclopentane