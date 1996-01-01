7. Gases
Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram shows a mixture of argon, helium, and nitrogen gas at STP. Identify the curve that depicts argon gas.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is true for the image shown where gas A and B are different gases?
a. The root-mean-square speed is the highest speed for both gas A and B.
b. The most probable speed is the highest speed for gas B only.
c. The root-mean-square speed is the highest speed for gas B only.
d. The average speed is the highest speed for gas A only.
e. None of the above