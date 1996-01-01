11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Octet Rule Practice Problems
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Octet Rule Practice Problems
5 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The octet rule applies to the elements of the main group but not to transition metals. Explain.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The octet rule is often disobeyed by elements in the 3rd row and beyond of the periodic table. Which of the following statement explains this?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify this statement as true or false: Bromine is most stable when it has 7 electrons in its valence shell.