Average Rate of Reaction Practice Problems
The following reaction is a first-order decomposition reaction:
2 N2O5(g) → 2 N2O4(g) + O2(g)
The change in concentration of N2O5 with time is shown in the following graph:
Determine the average rate of the reaction in the time interval 0-260 s.
Refer to the following reaction:
4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)
Provide the missing information below.
Δ[NH3]/Δt = –0.048 M/s
Δ[O2]/Δt = __________
Δ[NO]/Δt = __________
Δ[H2O]/Δt = __________
Rate = __________
Consider the following hypothetical reaction: 3 X(g) → Y(g) + 2 Z(g). Product Z is increasing at a rate of 0.240 M/s. Determine the rate of disappearance of X and the rate of appearance of Y.
When heated at 520 °C, a sample of 2.75 L NO gas having a density of 0.00134 g/mL gradually breaks down into N2 and O2 gas. If its rate law is —Δ[NO]/Δt = k[NO]2 where k = 0.021/(M•min) at 520 °C, determine the partial pressure of N2 after 4 hours.
The graph below shows the time-dependent change in the concentration of NO.
If NO decomposes at 520 °C based on the following equation,
2 NO(g) → N2(g) + O2(g)
what is the average rate of consumption of NO over the time interval 0—20 s?
Give the relationship between the rate of disappearance of the reactants and the rate of appearance of the products in the gas-phase reaction below:
4 NO2 (g) + O2 (g) → 2 N2O5 (g)
Determine the chemical equation describing the data shown in the graph made by measuring the concentration of the reactant and product as a function of time
A 0.078 mol C sample was allowed to react in a flask to produce D according to the hypothetical gas-phase reaction
C → D
Select the attributes needed to determine the rate in terms of concentration per time for the reaction taking place.
The units used to indicate the rate of a reaction that takes place in a solution is _.
Si (g) + 2 F2 (g) → SiF4 (g) takes place in a closed vessel. Calculate the container's rate of change of total pressure when the rate of the partial pressure of Si (g) decreases by 67 torr/min.
Given a hypothetical aqueous reaction
C → D
A solution of 0.078 mol C in a total volume of 200 mL was made in a flask. The moles of C for every 10 seconds was recorded.
What is the amount in moles of D in the solution for each time recorded in the following data with the assumption that there is only C initially and no molecule of D and that the reaction does not have an intermediate?
Thiocyanate ion, SCN-, isomerizes to an isothiocyanate ion, NCS-, at high temperatures. For the given data, what is the average rate of reaction from 0 s to 10000 s?
Given a hypothetical aqueous reaction
C → D
A solution of 0.078 mol C in a total volume of 200 mL was made in a flask. The moles of C for every 10 minutes were recorded.
Calculate the average rate in M/s of the disappearance of C in the solution for each time recorded with the assumption that there is only C initially and no molecule of D and that the reaction does not have an intermediate
Determine the expression for the reaction rate using the change in concentration of each reactants and products.
Reaction: N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
Using the change in concentration of reactants and products, write the rate of reaction.
Reaction: 2 NO2(g) → N2O4(g)
Consider the reaction 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g)
In a 2.0 L flask, the concentration of H2(g) went from 0.700 M to 0.330 M during the first 40 s of the reaction. Calculate the mass of H2O(g) produced in the first 20 s.
Calculate the rate of formation of O2 between 10 and 20 s based on the gathered data for the given reaction
CO2 → CO + 1/2 O2
The kinetic data for the reaction 2 A → B + C is given below.
Calculate the moles of B formed in the first 40 s of the reaction given that there is initially 2.0 L of A.
Calculate the average rate for the reaction between 0 and 10s and between 30 and 40 s based on the gathered data
C6H12 → 2 C3H6
Write the rate expressions in terms of change in concentration of each reactant and product for the following reaction A (g) + 3 B (g) → 4 C (g)
The concentration of HCl decreased from 0.350 M to 0.280 M in the first 35.0 s of the following reaction
2 HCl (g) → H2 (g) + Cl2 (g)
What is the average rate of the reaction for the time interval?
Consider the given reaction: 2 A + B → 3 C + D. Given that Δ[A]/Δt = –5.20 M/s, calculate the rates of change for [B] and [C].
Consider the following reaction: 2 NOCl(g) → 2 NO(g) + Cl2(g). If the rate of chlorine production is 0.052 M/s, calculate the rate of nitrous oxide production.
For the reaction 2 A + 2 B → 3 C, which expression corresponds to the rate of reaction?
Consider the following reaction: A → 2 B. A 1.0-L vessel initially contains 1.00 mol of A and the following data for the reaction are collected. Calculate the concentration of B at 20 min. considering there are no molecules of B initially.
The following reaction was studied in an experiment: Ag+(aq) + Cl−(aq) → AgCl(s), and the data are listed below. Calculate the average rate of the reaction for the time interval 120s to 180s.