Law of Definite Proportions Practice Problems
Cesium iodide has a cesium to iodine mass ratio of 1.047:1. When a sample of cesium iodide is completely decomposed, 27.88 g of cesium is produced. What mass of iodine (in grams) is produced?
A 9.78 g sample of ibuprofen, an over-the-counter pain medication, contains 7.40 g carbon and 1.52 g oxygen. Find the mass of hydrogen in a 5.45 g sample of ibuprofen.
Determine the mass of chlorine per gram of carbon for a compound made of 0.550 g C and 6.45 g Cl
A sample of acetic acid is composed of 2.05 g of carbon and 2.73 g of oxygen. Calculate the mass of carbon in another sample of acetic acid that is composed of 3.27 g of oxygen.
What is the ratio between the molar amounts of the elements for the compound illustrated below:
Two samples of calcium bromide have undergone a decomposition reaction. Sample A produced 2.63 kg Ca and 10.5 kg Br. If sample B, produced 3.6 kg Ca, what is the expected mass of Br produced in kg?
An unknown metal forms a compound with bromine and has the formula MBr5. What is the atomic mass of the metal, if a 6.897-g sample of the MBr5 contains 0.0541 mol Br?
One sample of H2SO4 has 2.77 g H, 43.94 g S and 87.68 g O. Another sample has 8.83 g of H. Calculate the mass of S and O in the second sample.
A sample of NaCl was decomposed into 4.26 g of sodium and 6.57 g of chlorine.
If another sample was to undergo the same process, which of the following values would be consistent with the law of definite proportions
In an experiment, a student reacts 34.5 g of Na with different masses of O resulting in various compounds: 12.0 g, 24.0 g, and 48.0 g. Determine the mass of O per gram of Na for the third compound.