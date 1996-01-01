First Law of Thermodynamics - Practice Problems
Choose the true statement from the following statements about heat and temperature.
Identify which among the given below is a state function and which is not.
(a) The amount of work done to compress a gas.
(b) The pressure inside a scuba tank.
(c) The mass of a standard gold bar: 12.4 kg.
A sample of gas is placed in a container with a movable piston. The entire apparatus is heated the gas is allowed to expand. Identify the signs for q and w for the gas inside the container.
Consider a process that results in the following volume and temperature change:
Is there any work done? If yes, identify the sign of the work done.
True or false. For a reversible process, the work done by the system as it goes from state 1 to state 2 has the same magnitude as the work done by the system as it goes from state 2 back to state 1.
True or false. The temperature change from 250 K to 150 K of a process where an ideal gas goes from state A to state B is dependent on whether the process is irreversible or reversible
Consider the following thermodynamic quantities: H, q, S, G, w. Classify each as a state function or a path function.
A gas is confined in one container and is attached to two other containers that are completely empty. Assuming that the containers are perfectly insulated and will not allow the flow of heat into or out of the containers to the surroundings, identify if work is performed during the expansion of the gas when the valves are opened.
The refrigerant used in air-conditioning systems can easily undergo vaporization at atmospheric pressure and compression at higher pressures. The system then acts as a closed system consisting of the refrigerant undergoing these two stages. The vaporization occurs in an expansion chamber at low pressures. The compression of the vapor back to its liquid phase occurs in a compression chamber at high pressure.
Which of the following statements is true based on this information?
True or False. If an ideal gas changes into a different state at a constant temperature, the process is isothermal
Consider the enthalpy diagram below:
In each diagram, knowing two values of enthalpy change can give you the value of the third. If the diagram was for work instead of enthalpy, would the same relationship still hold true?
Consider the following scenario: You are about to go to your friend's house to hang out. You were just about to leave your house when they messaged you that you should bring some snacks so you took a detour to buy something to eat.
Is the distance between your house and your friend's house a state function?
Consider the following scenario: An athlete ran 5 laps on a running track with each lap measuring 400 meters.
Is the total distance that the athlete ran a state function?
Consider the mixing tank below:
The flow of the two inlets is balanced such that the solution inside the tank and the solution that flows through the outlet has a constant composition. The temperature is also maintained through the use of a heating mechanism. If the inlet and outlet were blocked, what type of system will the tank be?
Determine the type of system for the liquid in the setup shown below
The apparatus allows the continuous flow of the liquid to go in at the bottom and go out at the top. So at any time, the volume of the liquid is constant.
a. The solution is an isolated system
b. The solution is an open system
c. The solution is a closed system
A chamber with a piston was filled with gas. The chamber was heated using a hot plate which supplied 300 J of energy
A. If the piston was fixed, what are the signs of q and w?
B. If the piston was allowed to move, what are the signs of q and w?
Determine the sign for work, w, and heat, q, for the following process.
The reaction that occurs during the activation of an instant hot pack.
Which of the following statement is true based on the first law of thermodynamics?
Classify the following energy exchange processes as work or heat transfer. Also, identify the sign of enthalpy change (ΔE).
a. An ice cream cone melts when left out of a freezer. (Consider ice cream cone as the system)
b. A car rear-ends another car. The car that rear-ends (considered a system) stops after the collision.
c. The temperature of a room increases when a refrigerator is left running inside it for a few hours. (Consider the contents inside the refrigerator as the system)
Which statement(s) is/are applicable for a gas expanding isothermally against a constant pressure of 2 atm?
a. The system absorbs heat.
b. The system releases heat.
c. No heat flows.
d. Work is done by the system.
e. Work is done on the system.
f. No work is done.
g. The temperature of the system decreases.
h. The temperature of the system increases.
Which of the following represent q and w for a system that is doing work on the surroundings and losing heat to surroundings?
a) q > 0, w > 0
b) q > 0, w < 0
c) q = 0, w > 0
d) q < 0, w = 0
e) q < 0, w < 0
f) q < 0, w > 0
Which of the following is the best interpretation of the First Law of Thermodynamics?
a) The total work of the universe is decreasing.
b) The total mass of the universe is increasing.
c) The total energy of the universe is constant.
d) The total heat of the universe is decreasing.
e) The total enthalpy of the universe is increasing.
f) The total entropy of the universe is constant.
Predict the signs of work (w) and heat (q) when the surroundings lose heat to the system and the work is done by the surroundings on the system.
True or False: Temperature is a measure of the quantity of heat transferred between objects.