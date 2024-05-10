17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
pH of Strong Acids and Bases Practice Problems
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution of equal volumes of 0.50 M HCl and 0.30 M HNO3 was prepared. Find its pH. Note: Assume that volumes are additive.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many grams of HNO3 are required to dissolve in 0.35 L of solution to obtain a pH of 1.95?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
0.200 M KOH is used to titrate 50.0 mL samples of 0.200 M HNO3 and 0.200 M HNO2, individually. Match them to their corresponding titration curve.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the pH and identify the main source of H3O+ in a 1.2 × 10-9 M solution of HCl. Also, determine the pH of 1.2 × 10-7 M HCl. (Hint: pH should not exceed 7.)