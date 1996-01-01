Factors Influencing Rates Practice Problems
TRUE or FALSE. The overall enthalpy change (going from reactants to products) is a factor that affects reaction rates, and endothermic reactions are always slower than exothermic reactions.
An activation energy (Ea) value of 7 kJ/mol was determined for the gas-phase reaction:
HBr (g) + Cl (g) → HCl (g) + Br (g)
Explain why the above reaction has a low value for activation energy.
Describe what happens to the rate of the reaction of H2 and Cl2 in a cylinder with a movable piston when a catalyst is added.
H2 (g) + Cl2 (g) → 2 HCl (g)
Describe what happens to the rate of the reaction of H2 and Cl2 in a cylinder with a movable piston when the temperature is increased at a constant volume.
H2 (g) + Cl2 (g) → 2 HCl (g)
What effects do temperature, concentration, and surface area have on the rate of a chemical reaction?
Marble is a crystalline form of calcium carbonate (CaCO3) that reacts with hydrochloric acid (HCl) to produce calcium chloride (CaCl2), water, and carbon dioxide (CO2). It is a common observation that marble chunks react slowly with HCl while marble powder reacts quickly. How does the surface area of the reactant (marble) affect the rate of the reaction?