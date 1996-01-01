Calculating Molar Mass Practice Problems
The ball-and-stick model shown below is for uric acid, a component of urine. Determine the molar mass of uric acid. [Legend: Gray = C, Red = O, Blue = N, White = H]
Heme is a Fe-containing complex that binds O2 to blood. Analysis of heme shows it is 9.06% Fe by mass. Calculate the molar mass of heme.
The atmosphere of a new planet was discovered to compose of 21% Ne, 43% Ar, and 36% H2. (i) Calculate the molar mass at the surface of the planet. (ii) Calculate the molar mass when all of the H2 has broken down
Caffeine, a natural stimulant found in coffee and tea, has a molecular formula of C8H10N4O2. Calculate the molar mass of caffeine.
If 1.85×10–3 moles of a hormone weigh 0.581 grams, calculate the molar mass of the hormone.
Calculate the molar mass of galena, a naturally occurring mineral form of lead (II) sulfide, PbS.
Determine the mass composition of a copper and zinc alloy with a mass of 54.7 g and containing 5.13×1023 atoms.
Calculate the molar mass for each of the following halogen-containing compounds. Answers must contain at least 5 significant figures.
a) NaBrO3
b) C13H6Cl4
Calculate the molar mass of element X if an 83.6-g sample of the compound X2O3 contains 39.4 g of oxygen atoms.