Acid-Base Indicators Practice Problems
A sample mixture of HCl and H3AsO4, with a volume of 50 mL, was titrated against 0.250 M NaOH. What indicators would be suitable to signal the equivalence points if the first and second equivalence points were reached after 95 mL and 140 mL of the base were consumed, respectively?
A certain liquid has been analyzed and demonstrated a pH change from 6 to 8. Choose the most appropriate indicator to detect this pH change based on the figure below.
The pH of a substance changes from 1 to 3. Determine the most suitable indicator to detect this pH change based on the figure below.
Bromcresol purple is a weak acid and can act as an acid-base indicator. The yellow acidic form is equal in amount to the purple base form when the pH is equal to 6.3. Determine the pKa for bromcresol purple.
The indicator bromthymol blue was added in each of the solutions shown below. Solution A contains 0.020 M hydrocyanic acid. Solution B contains a mixture of 0.020 M hydrocyanic acid and 0.020 M sodium cyanide. Using the figures below as reference, identify the solution with the lower pH.
Drops of bromthymol blue were added to the two solutions shown below. Based on the results, determine if the following statement is true or false: Solution (ii) has a pH of greater than 7.00.
An unknown colorless solution turns red when paramethyl red is added. It turns orange when erythrosine is added. Choose another indicator that will give a more precise value for the pH of the solution
a. Metacresol Purple
b. Thymolphthalein
c. Quinaldine Red
d. Ethyl Red
An unknown solution turns yellow when bromocresol green is added. It turns red when propyl red is added. What information can be established about the solution?
An unknown solution turns blue when methyl green is added. It also turns blue when congo red is added. Which range of pH values could the solution be?
Using the figure below, determine which indicator is appropriate for the titration of C17H19NO3 with a strong acid.
Using the figure below, determine which indicator is appropriate for the titration of HCN with a strong base.
Bromophenol blue is an acid-base indicator with a pKa of 4.0. Its color changes from yellow to blue going from its acidic form to its basic form. What color will the solution appear when several drops of this indicator are placed in a 50.0 mL of 0.450 M HBr solution? What pH range will the indicator change color when 0.150 M KOH is slowly added to the solution?
Consider the following situation:
A student was asked to titrate a weak acid with a strong base. The student then started slowly adding the strong base to a fixed amount of weak acid, however, he remembered that he didn't put the indicator. The indicator was supposed to change from colorless to pink when the titration is complete. The student then tried adding a prescribed amount of the indicator to the solution that they already started titrating. The solution did not change color and was still colorless. What should the student do next?