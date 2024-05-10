Acid-Base Indicators Practice Problems

Consider the following situation:

A student was asked to titrate a weak acid with a strong base. The student then started slowly adding the strong base to a fixed amount of weak acid, however, he remembered that he didn't put the indicator. The indicator was supposed to change from colorless to pink when the titration is complete. The student then tried adding a prescribed amount of the indicator to the solution that they already started titrating. The solution did not change color and was still colorless. What should the student do next?