Chemical Bonds Practice Problems
If the internuclear distance in AgI is 254.5 pm and the dipole moment is 4.55 D, calculate the percent ionic character of AgI.
Identify the bond between each pair as ionic or covalent.
i) P and O
ii) Ba and S
iii) N and Br
iv) Cr and O
Each of the molecules below exist as a solid at room temperature, except one. Identify the exemption.
The following compounds are listed with a type of bond. Identify the incorrect pairing.
NaBH4 has covalent bonds that bind polyatomic anions together. It also has ionic bonds. Make a prediction on the polyatomic anion's identity based on variations in electronegativity.
Removing 2 electrons from Mg to form Mg2+ and adding 2 electrons to S to form S2- requires energy. However, MgS is still relatively stable compared to free elements. Identify the statement that best explains this phenomenon.
(i) MgS is stable at normal temperature
(ii) The enthalpy of formation of MgS is very high.
(iii) MgS has a higher molar mass than either Mg or S.
(iv) The processes described are not relevant to MgS because it does not exist.
(v) The lattice energy of MgS is large enough to overcome the energy needed for the ionization of the elements.
Identify which of the listed elements is most likely to form an ionic compound with Cl referring only to the periodic table K, Ge, Ne, O
Identify the chemical formula of the product of the reaction of Ca(s) and O2(g) under heat.
A) CaO
B) CaO2
C) Ca2O
D) No reaction
Consider an unknown compound made with elements A and B with a chemical formula AB. Is the compound likely to be ionic or covalent if its boiling point is 1,465 °C?
The following figure is a plot of the percent ionic character against the difference of electronegativities for various bonds. Using this figure, determine the approximate percent ionic character for the Si—O bond.
The following figure is a plot of the percent ionic character against the difference of electronegativities for various bonds. Using this figure, determine the approximate percent ionic character for the Br—Cl bond.
a. If each of the unpaired electrons in silicon participates in one bond, how many covalent bonds will silicon form?
b. If each of the unpaired electrons in oxygen participates in one bond, how many covalent bonds will oxygen form?
c. If each of the unpaired electrons in phosphorus participates in one bond, how many covalent bonds will phosphorus form?
d. If each of the unpaired electrons in hydrogen participates in one bond, how many covalent bonds will hydrogen form?
As the electronegativity difference between two bonded atoms increases, the bond's percentage of _______ also increases.
Given the following nonmetallic elements: Br, Se, S, B, and P. Determine the combination of elements that would likely form a compound with the empirical formula X2Y3.
Which of the following pairs of elements can form ionic compounds?
A. sulfur and chlorine
B. cesium and bromine
C. bromine and sodium
D. barium and oxygen
E. sodium and calcium
F. nickel and fluorine
Which statement(s) is/are CORRECT regarding covalent bonds and ionic bonds?
I. Covalent bonds are formed by sharing a pair of electrons while ionic bonds are formed by electron transfer.
II. Two oppositely charged ions form covalent bonds.
III. Two nonmetals form ionic bonds while metal and nonmetal form covalent bonds
IV. Two oppositely charged ions form ionic bonds.
True or False: Covalent bonds are formed via the transfer of electrons from a metal to a non-metal forming ions with opposing charges.
Which of the following elements will most likely produce a compound by forming ionic bonds?