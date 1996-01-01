Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy Practice Problems
The ionization energy of the element astatine is 890 kJ/mol. Predict if the ionization of the newly discovered element tennessine will be greater than, equal to, or less than astatine. Explain your answer.
Photoelectron spectroscopy (PES) can be used to measure the ionization energy of an atom. In this method, the atom is exposed to a beam of light with wavelength λ, ejecting an electron from the atom. Using its velocity (v) and the equation EK = 1/2mv2, the kinetic energy of the electron is determined. The Ei is then calculated from the relationship that the sum of Ei and EK is equal to the energy of the incident light. Using this information, calculate the ionization energy of a lithium atom if light with a wavelength of 30.5 nm ejected electrons with a velocity of 3.523×106 m/s. The mass of an electron is 9.109×10-31 kg.
Ultraviolet photoelectron spectroscopy (PES), a method based on the photoelectric effect, is used to measure ionization energies. Electrons are emitted by illuminating monochromatic light onto a sample then the kinetic energy of the emitted electrons is measured. The ionization energy (energy needed to eject the electrons) is the difference between the energy of the photons and the kinetic energy of the electrons. Assume that a PES experiment is conducted in which xenon gas is illuminated with 102.3 nm. Identify the halogen whose initial ionization energy is closest to xenon.
Ionization Energy: Fluorine = 1681 kJ/mol, Chlorine = 1251 kJ/mol, Bromine = 1140 kJ/mol, Iodine = 1008 kJ/mol
Xe and O2 have similar first ionization energy. If Xe reacts with Br2, will O2 react with Br2? If yes, what is their product?
An electron from Zn metal was removed using a 67.3 nm beam using a PES experiment. The emitted electron had a kinetic energy of 1.449x10-18 J. If the difference between the energy of the photons and the kinetic energy of the emitted electron equals the energy involved in the removal of the electron, what is the first ionization energy of Zn?
Give the first three ionization equation for Br and determine the process with the least energy
Calculate the experimental ionization energy in terms of kJ/mol of tin and strontium if their experimental values are 7.35 eV and 5.69 eV
Rank the following from lowest to greatest first ionization energy
Ca, Ge, Br, Ga, Se
Identify the element that possesses the following ionization energies
IE1 = 786 kJ/mol
IE2 = 1577 kJ/mol
IE3 = 3231 kJ/mol
IE4 = 4355 kJ/mol
IE5 = 16,091 kJ/mol
IE6 = 19,805 kJ/mol
When a neutral element in the gas phase loses an electron, it ________ energy and the final state is _______ stable than the initial state.