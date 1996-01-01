Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy Practice Problems

Photoelectron spectroscopy (PES) can be used to measure the ionization energy of an atom. In this method, the atom is exposed to a beam of light with wavelength λ, ejecting an electron from the atom. Using its velocity (v) and the equation E K = 1/2mv2, the kinetic energy of the electron is determined. The E i is then calculated from the relationship that the sum of E i and E K is equal to the energy of the incident light. Using this information, calculate the ionization energy of a lithium atom if light with a wavelength of 30.5 nm ejected electrons with a velocity of 3.523×106 m/s. The mass of an electron is 9.109×10-31 kg.