Kinetic Molecular Theory Practice Problems
Based on the phase diagram of CO2 below, determine which of the points, A, B, C, or D, CO2(g) exhibits the least ideal behavior.
You have two 5 L sealed containers at 400 K: one contains 3.0 mol of He while the other contains 3.0 mol of N2. Which gas will have a higher average velocity?
Which conditions increases the likelihood of a gas deviating from ideal behavior?
I. low pressure or high temperature
II. polar molecules
III. nonpolar molecules
IV. high pressure or low temperature
Identify whether the statement regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases is true or false
The molar mass of a gas is inversely proportional to the average kinetic energy of its molecules
Consider a 2.00 L vessel filled with O2 gas. If the temperature is decreased from 25 °C to 5 °C and the volume is held constant, how would this affect the average kinetic energy of the gas molecules?
Under which conditions would a gas behave most ideally?
(a) High temperature, low pressure
(b) Low temperature, high pressure
(c) Average temperature and pressure
Identify which statements describe a gas that is placed at a very high temperature.
i) The intermolecular forces become more relevant to its behavior
ii) The average kinetic energy increases
iii) Particle collisions increase
Consider the phase diagram of CO2 below:
Identify at which labeled point is CO2 most likely to behave as an ideal gas.
Using concepts from the Kinetic Molecular Theory, the pressure of a gas is defined as
P = nM<v2>/V, where n = number of moles, M = molar mass, <v2> = mean of the square of speeds
In three-dimensions, since gas molecules are moving randomly, vrms is defined as vrms = (3<v2>)1/2. From this, derive the formula for the root-mean-square speed of an ideal gas.
Identify the gas which follows the notion that attractive and repulsive forces between gas molecules are negligible. Assume the gases are under similar conditions.
Select the postulate of the kinetic molecular theory which states that atoms at the same temperature have the same kinetic energy but different velocity
Consider equal masses of O2(g) and HI(g) that are in separate containers with equal volume and temperature. Which of the statements below is true?
Which of the statements below is a postulate of the kinetic molecular theory of gases?
True or False: At high pressures and low temperatures, deviations from the ideal gas law are less significant.
How does the distance between particles in an ideal gas compare to the size of the molecules?