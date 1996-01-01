The Electron Configuration: Ions Practice Problems
An ionic compound composed of 71.36% Rb and 28.64% Rh is produced when elemental rubidium and rhodium are heated together for 17 days at 500 K. Provide the charge and electron configuration of the rhodium ion.
Write the noble gas electron configuration of a Tc4+ ion (assume that it is in the ground state) and give the number of electrons that are not paired.
Predict the ground state electron configuration for K+ which is the ion formed by potassium when it looses an electron.
Which element contains an 6+ ion with 1 unpaired electrons among the transition metals Sc through Zn?
Identify two elements with two unpaired electrons in their 3+ ions found in the Sc to Zn transition metal series.
Consider the reaction of magnesium and chlorine and the reaction of magnesium and water. Identify the electron configuration and oxidation number of magnesium in the product of each reaction.
A +3 cation has a ground-state electron configuration of [Ar]. Identify the cation symbol.
Phosphorous can react with chlorine to form the hypervalent compound PCl5. Write an electron configuration for the P atom to describe the formation of this compound.
Determine which orbital will lose electrons if a Ca atom forms a cation of 2+ charge.
For the following X ions, provide condensed ground-state electron configurations and indicate which ions have electron configurations identical to inert gases.
(a) Sc3+
(b) Li+
(c) O2−
(d) F−
(e) Ca2+
(f) V2+
The ground-state electron configuration for a cation with a 3+ charge is: [Xe] 4f14 5d10 6s2. What is this cation?
The ground-state electron configuration for a cation with a 2+ charge is: [Ar] 4s2 3d1. What is this cation?
The valence electron configuration of an ion (having a 1+ charge) is shown below. Using the diagram, identify the element.
Nitrogen gains three electrons to form the nitride anion. Illustrate the process using an electron orbital diagram.
For each of the following elements, write the charge of the most stable cation/anion.
Na, Al, P, Ca, O, Mg, F
When they react, nonmetals gain electrons to complete their octets and attain electron configurations like those of the noble gases.
When oxygen (O) reacts, how many electrons does it gain? Which noble gas configuration does it attain?
A monatomic cation has a charge of +2 with an electron configuration of 1s22s22p63s23p6
Which noble gas is this cation isoelectronic with? Write the chemical symbol of the cation.