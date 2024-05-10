Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission Practice Problems
The nuclear fuel used in many nuclear reactors is uranium-235. When bombarded with a single slow neutron, a 235U nuclide undergoes fission to form 141Ba, 3 neutrons, and another nuclide "X". Identify the nuclide X, Write its symbol.
Identify which is false from the following statements about nuclear weapons and nuclear power plants.
Write the nuclear equation for the reaction involved when Al−27 absorbs a fast neutron, splitting into radioactive Na−24 and an alpha particle.
Briefly explain why uranium fuel rods in nuclear reactors cannot be used in atomic weapons without further processing.
The enrichment of uranium fuel for atomic weapons differs from that of nuclear power plants. Which of the following best explains the difference?
The radioactivity of the spent fuel from a fission reactor is substantially higher than that of the initial fuel. What types of decay would you anticipate to be predominant among the fission products given that only two or three neutrons are generated per fission event and knowing that the nucleus undergoing fission has a neutron-to-proton ratio typical of a heavy nucleus?
For the following fission reaction, what is the complete balanced equation?
23593Pa + 10n → 16061Pm + 7232Ge + _ 10n
Consider the neutron-induced fission of Pu-239. The reaction produces Zr-103 and Xe-134. Identify the number of neutrons produced in the reaction.
Expound on why fusion is more beneficial than fission as a nuclear energy source in terms of availability and hazard. Despite its prospect as an almost inexhaustible energy source, explain why fusion reactors have not been developed yet.
For the following fission or fusion reaction, give the complete and balanced nuclear equations
31H + 31H → 52He + _