Periodic Table: Classifications Practice Problems
A specific element is a colorless, inert gas at room temperature. Which statement is true regarding the element?
An element at room temperature was found to have a metallic luster and brittle but a poor conductor of electricity and heat. Is it a semimetal, a nonmetal, or a metal?
An element at room temperature was found to be a gold-colored solid, malleable, and a good conductor of heat and electricity. Which statement is true regarding the element?
Is element X a metal or a nonmetal if its reaction with element Y results in a product containing X3− and Y2+ ions? Explain.
Is element Y a metal or a nonmetal if its reaction with element X results in a product containing X3− and Y2+ ions? Explain.
Where is the location of the metallic and nonmetallic elements on the periodic table?
Determine the identity of an unknown solid metalloid that is observed to have the following properties:
semiconductor
boiling point: 3538 K
melting point: 1687 K
density: 2.3296 g/mL
Predict whether the phase of germanium will be gas, liquid, or solid at room temperature based on periodic properties.
True or False. Metals form cations and nonmetal forms anions, so metalloids do not form ions.
For each of the following elements, write a symbol and identify as a metal, metalloid or nonmetal.
a. Bromine
b. Lead
c. Neon
d. Silver
e. Potassium
Identify the statement that describes non-metals
I. non-metals easily lose electrons
II. good thermal and electrical insulators
III. non-metals easily gain electrons
IV. bad thermal and electrical conductors