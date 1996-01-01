Molecular Formula Practice Problems
The empirical formula for naphthalene is C5H4. Using the mass spectrum of naphthalene, what are its molecular formula and molecular weight?
A rock sample is suspected to be pure magnesium sulfate (MgSO4). It is pulverized and subjected to elemental analysis. The results revealed that the sample contains 21.45% Mg, 28.52% S, and 50.85% O. Is the sample of rock pure MgSO4?
Adam's catalyst, MO2, is used widely as a catalyst in organic synthesis reactions. Given that MO2 contains 14.1% oxygen by mass, determine the identity of M.
An oxide of chlorine with a partial molecular formula of Cl2Ox is analyzed. If the result showed that the compound contains 38.76% chlorine by mass, determine the value of x.
Using mass spectrometry, the molecular weight of an organic compound was determined to be 84.068748. Identify whether the molecular formula of the compound is C5H8O, C4H8N2, or C6H12. Use the following masses: 1H = 1.007825, 12C = 12.000000, 14N = 14.003074, and 16O = 15.994915.
The empirical formula of a compound is PCl5 and it has a molar mass of 416.48 g/mol. Calculate the molecular formula.
The empirical formula of a compound is C3H4N2O and it has a molar mass of 168.15 g/mol. Calculate the molecular formula.
Identify the molecular formula of the compound with an empirical formula of CH2O and a molar mass of 90.09 g/mol.
Calculate the empirical and molecular formula Butyric acid (molar mass = 88.11g/mol) that has a mass percent composition of 54.53 % C, 9.15 % H, and 36.32 % O.
Calculate the empirical and molecular formula Leucine (molar mass = 131.17 g/mol) that has a mass percent composition of 54.94% C, 9.99 % H, 10.68% N, and 24.39 % O.
Calculate the empirical and molecular formula Ascorbic acid (molar mass = 176.12 g/mol) that has a mass percent composition of 40.92 % C, 4.58 % H, and 54.51 % O.
Calculate the empirical and molecular formula Magnesium lactate (molar mass = 202.47 g/mol) that has a mass percent composition of 12.01 % Mg, 4.98 % H, 35.60 % C, and 47.42 % O.
Analysis of a compound shows that the compound contains twelve times as much carbon as hydrogen by mass. If the compound only contains carbon, hydrogen, bromine and oxygen, determine its molecular formula. Molar mass = 161 g/mol.
CH2O has a molar mass of 180.16 g/mol. Determine the molecular formula of this compound.
A 0.487-g sample of quinine was combusted and produced 1.321 g CO2, 0.325 g H2O, and 0.0421 g N2. The molar mass of quinine is 324 g/mol. Find its molecular formula if it only contains carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen.
A compound has a molar mass of 84.18 g/mol. Identify the molecular formula of the compound given that the empirical formula is CH2
A compound has a molecular weight of 358.30 amu. Identify the molecular formula of the compound given that the empirical formula is CH2O
Identify the molecular formula of a chloride of silicon that is 83.47 % Cl. The molar mass of the compound is 169.9 g/mol
Identify the molecular formula of the compound with a molecular weight of 146 g/mol.
The composition of a 0.858 g sample of the compound is 0.424 g of C, 0.058g of H, and 0.376 g of S.
Consider the diagram below that illustrates an ionic compound. The cations are represented by light green spheres and the anions are represented by purple spheres. Choose among the following compounds that match the given illustration: Al2(C2O4)3, Ba(CH3COO)2, RbCl, Na2Cr2O7.
Identify the empirical formula and molecular formula of the compound naphthalene, the compound used in mothballs. Naphthalene has a molar mass of 128.2 g/mol and it is made up of 93.71% C and 6.29% H.
The empirical formula of a compound is C10H13NO. Provide the molecular formula for C10H13NO if its molar mass is 326.432 g/mol.
Acetylsalicylic acid, commonly known as aspirin, is classified as a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). The following data is the elemental analysis of aspirin in terms of mass percent composition:
Element Mass Percent Composition
C 60.00%
H 4.48%
O 35.52%
Determine the molecular formula of aspirin if its molar mass is 180.16 g/mol.
Identify if the following picture at 25°C corresponds to potassium, fluorine, bromine, or potassium bromide.
Identify the molecular diagram that depicts the ionic compound that sodium and bromine form. (sodium = gray circles; bromine = red circles)
The illustrations below show cations as green spheres and anions as pink spheres. Identify the correct illustration that represents each of the following ionic compounds:
(i) BaCrO4
(ii) Mg3(AsO4)2
(iii) K2SO4
(iv) CuBr2
In the illustrations below, nitrogen atoms are designated by blue spheres and fluorine atoms are designated by yellow-green spheres. Identify the illustration that depicts a collection of nitrogen trifluoride (NF3).
A 3D model of a compound is shown below. White spheres represent H, grey represents C, red represents O and blue represents N. Identify its molecular and structural formula.
A 3D model of a compound is shown below. White spheres represent H, grey represents C, and yellow represents S. Identify its molecular and structural formula.
Pentane and toluene are common non-polar solvents. Identify the molecular formula for each of the structures below:
Match the following names to the corresponding 3D models.
i. helium gas
ii. oxygen gas
iii.sulfur trioxide
iv. phosphate ion
v. ethyl flouride, CH3CH2F
Methionine is a unique sulfur-containing amino acid that can be used to build proteins and produce molecules in the body.
Given the 3D model below, identify its molecular formula.
Legend: H → white, S → yellow, O → red, N → blue, C → grey
Provide the chemical formula of the following molecular representation. Refer to the given legend below.
Legend: Grey = C, Black = H, Red = O