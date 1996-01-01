3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Hydrates Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.88-g sample of NiCl2 • x H2O was heated until the water is removed. Upon weighing again, the anhydrous salt was determined to have a mass of 1.024 g. Calculate the value of x for NiCl2 • x H2O.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.000-g sample of CuSO4 • x H2O was heated until the water has been removed. The anhydrous salt was measured to have a mass of 1.278 g. Determine the value of x for CuSO4 • x H2O.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the chemical formula of the following hydrated ionic substance: nickel (II) phosphate octahydrate.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a hydrated salt with formula: Na2SO4 • x H2O. A 7.98 g of salt was heated and after complete dehydration mass was found to be 3.52 g. Determine the number of waters of hydration (x) in the given salt.