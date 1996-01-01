Electrolytes Practice Problems
True or False. A molecular substance such as HCl can be a strong electrolyte because it completely dissolves in water.
Suppose that the electrical conductivity of a solution is directly proportional to the total ions dissolved and using titration procedures the conductivity of three different solutions were measured:
(i) A 0.150 M NaOH is added dropwise in a 1.00 L of 0.150 M HCN solution.
(ii) A 0.150 M CaCl2 is added dropwise in a 1.00 L of 0.150 M Na3PO4 solution.
(iii) A 0.150 M NaBr is added dropwise in a 1.00 L of 0.150 M Pb(NO3)2 solution.
Match the following graphs to the correct titration.
True or False. The double arrow (⇌) in the dissociation of weak acid or weak base in water indicates the equilibrium between the reactants and products.
The pictures show three different substances, A2X, B2X, and C2X, dissolved in water at the molecular level. (Water molecules have been left out for simplicity.) Which substance is the weakest electrolyte?
Electrical current flows through a solution of HBr in water, but not through a solution of HBr in ethyl acetate (CH3CO2CH2CH3). What does this observation tell you about the existence of HBr in water and ethyl acetate?
H2SO4 and Ca(OH)2 both conduct electricity when dissolved in separate solutions, but the conductivity is lost when the two solutions are combined in equal molar amounts. Explain.
Each of the following aqueous solutions was tested using the conductivity apparatus shown below. Predict whether the light bulbs in each would result in bright, dim, or dark.
(a) 0.25 M sucrose
(b) 0.25 M phosphoric acid
(c) 0.25 M potassium nitrate
The following diagram depicts aqueous solutions of three acids represented by HX (X = A, B, or C). Water molecules are disregarded for simplicity. Identify the strongest acid and the weakest acid among the three.
Consider the following diagram which shows the electrolysis of a molten salt (the "electrolyte"). As voltage is applied in the cell, zinc is produced and chlorine gas is evolved. Based on this, determine the identity of the electrolyte.
Nitrous acid is a weak monoprotic oxyacid of nitrogen. It is too unstable to exist freely but has been observed in aqueous solutions. Note the fact that nitrous acid is a weak electrolyte and describe which particles(from solute only) will be present in its aqueous solution.
Although ammonia is a gas, it has good solubility in water. Its aqueous solution can be as concentrated as 31% w/w at room temperature. Which solute particles will be present in its aqueous solution? Note that ammonia is a weak electrolyte.
It is generally observed that water-soluble ionic substances are strong electrolytes. Which of the following statements about the electrical conductivity of aqueous solutions of strong electrolytes is the most accurate?
Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect and give an explanation for your answer: The addition of a strong acid to an aqueous solution of a nonelectrolyte (such as acetone) will have no effect on the electrical conductivity of the solution.
Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect and give an explanation for your answer: An aqueous solution of chloric acid is a good conductor of electricity.
Ribose (C5H10O5) is a pentose sugar - meaning it has 5 carbon atoms. It is produced by the body when it metabolized food. If ribose is dissolved in water to make a solution, which particles will be present in its solution?
A student prepares three 0.15 M solutions of the following substances: Sodium chloride (NaCl), acetic acid (CH3COOH), and glucose (C6H12O6). Identify which of these solutions will have a) exactly 0.15 M solute particles, b) solute particles between 0.15 M and 0.30 M, and c) exactly 0.30 M solute particles.
The following diagrams show three binary sulfur compounds. Identify the substance in each diagram as a nonelectrolyte, weak electrolyte, or strong electrolyte.
An unknown substance is suspected to be one of the following: KBr, RbOH, CH3NH2 (methylamine), HCl, CH3COOH (acetic acid), and KClO3. The aqueous solution of the substance turns a red litmus paper blue and is found to be a weak conductor of electricity. Identify the substance.
For the following substances, classify each as either nonelectrolyte or strong electrolyte.
a. Ca(NO3)2
b. NaOH
c. C6H12O6
d. NaBr
Which aqueous solution(s) of the following water-soluble compounds are most likely to conduct electricity?
a. KBr
b. C6H12O6
c. C2H5OH
d. NaNO3
What is the best explanation on what causes electrolyte solutions to conduct electricity?
a) movement of ions through the solution
b) movement of electrons through the solution
c) movement of atoms through the solution
Choose a statement that is TRUE.
a) A weak acid or base is considered a weak electrolyte because the solution contains mostly ionized particles
b) A solution that contains mostly partially ionized molecules is considered a strong electrolyte
c) A strong electrolyte is a substance that completely ionizes in solution
d) Weak electrolytes are very reactive substances
The following are water soluble compounds. Identify which one does not conduct any current in an aqueous solution.
a) KNH2
b) C6H12O6 (galactose)
c) HF
d) KOH
e) H3PO4
In front of you are three white solids: A, B and C. Solid A is insoluble in water. B is soluble in water and conducts electricity. C is soluble in water but forms a nonconducting solution. Identify A, B, and C out of the following: fructose, LiOH, CaCO3.
Classify the following as: strong electrolyte, weak electrolyte or non-electrolyte.
CH3COOH ______________
HCl ______________
FeBr2 _______________
Sulfurous acid (H2SO3) is formed and in equilibrium when sulfur dioxide (SO2) is dissolved in water. Provide the dissociation equation of H2SO3 given that it is a weak acid.
Identify whether the given statement is true or false and explain your answer: The free-flowing electrons allow an electrolyte solution to conduct electricity.