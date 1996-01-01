7. Gases
7. Gases
Kinetic Energy of Gases Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements explain why the pressure of a gas in an isolated container (with a fixed volume) can increase over time at constant temperature?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the atoms of 0.5 L of oxygen gas and 0.5 L of nitrogen gas have the same average kinetic energy at room temperature and atmospheric pressure.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of NH2-, NH3, and NH4+ to determine the following
A. Lowest effusion rate
B. Lowest velocity
C. Lowest kinetic energy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
At STP, consider the three separate 1.0-L samples of He, O2, and Cl2 behaving ideally. Rank them in order of increasing average kinetic energy and increasing average velocity.