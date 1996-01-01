Periodic Trend: Metallic Character Practice Problems

10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rubidium (Rb) and cadmium (Cd) are not shown in the activity series. Look at their positions in the periodic table. From this, determine if the reaction below would occur and identify the better reducing agent.
Rb(s) + Cd2+(aq) → Rb+(aq) + Cd(s)
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank the following elements from least metallic to most metallic.
Fr, Pb, Si, P, Ba, Se