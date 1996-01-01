Solution Stoichiometry Practice Problems
Determine the volume of 3.25 M HNO3 in milliliters required to neutralize a mixture of 350 mL of 2.25 M HCl and 300 mL of 3.00 M NaOH.
A 9.35 g of solid sodium is mixed with 650 g of H2O at 25°C. For the solution, assume a density of 1.00 g/mL and a constant mass during the reaction. Determine the molarity of the NaOH solution. What is the volume of 0.525 M HCl in milliliters required to neutralize it?
Determine whether the final solution obtained is acidic, basic, or neutral when 75.0 mL of 0.345 M HCl and 60.0 mL of 0.390 M KOH are mixed.
The concentration of MnO4– in an acidic solution can be determined by titration with As2O3. A 0.1762 g of As2O3 was dissolved in a dilute acidic solution then the resulting solution was titrated with a KMnO4 solution. A total of 28.5 mL of the KMnO4 solution was used to reach the endpoint. Calculate the concentration of the KMnO4 solution.
MnO4– → Mn2+
As2O3 → H3AsO4
The concentration of FeCl2 in an aqueous solution was determined by redox titration with K2Cr2O7. The sample was first dissolved in HCl to make the solution acidic. The working reaction is shown below:
Cr2O72–(aq) + 6 Fe2+(aq) + 14 H+(aq) → 2 Cr3+(aq) + 6 Fe3+(aq) + 7 H2O(l)
In the diagram below, the Cr2O72– ions are depicted in green spheres and Fe2+ ions are depicted in orange spheres. In the buret, the concentration of Cr2O72– ions is 0.170 M. The volumes in the buret and the flask are the same. Calculate the concentration of the FeCl2 in the solution and determine the percentage of the Cr2O72– that must be added in order to react with all the Fe2+ ions.
An unknown mass of a PbCO3 is allowed to react with 200.0 mL of 0.1253 M H2SO4. This forms a solution of PbSO4 and CO2 gas, which is removed via heat. The resulting solution is titrated with 65.20 mL of 0.1344 M NaOH to completely neutralize the excess acid. Calculate the volume of CO2 gas formed by the initial reaction if the density of CO2 at 25 ºC is 1.808 g/L.
Consider the following solutions that are combined in the following steps:
Step 1: Initial solution contains 200.0 mL of 0.150 M Ca(OH)2
Step 2: 100.0 mL of 0.150 M AgClO4 is added to the solution
Step 3: 100.0 mL of 0.150 M H2CO3 is added to the solution
Step 4: 400.0 mL of 0.150 M CH3NH2 is added to the solution
Provide the reaction equation that takes place in each step then determine the concentrations of Ca2+, OH–, Ag+, ClO4–, CH3NH2, and CH3NH3+ in the final solution considering each reaction goes to completion.
Consider the following solutions: 100.0 mL of 0.150 M CdCl2, 150.0 mL of 0.250 M Ca(OH)2, and 150.0 mL of 0.250 M K2SO4. If the three solutions were mixed, calculate the molarity of the ions remaining in the solution after all the insoluble compounds precipitate completely.
The concentration of a hydroquinone (C6H6O2) solution was measured by titration with a known quantity of cerium (IV) sulfate (Ce(SO4)2). The overall reaction is as follows:
C6H6O2(aq) + Ce(SO4)2(aq) → C6H4O2(aq) + H2SO4(aq) + Ce2(SO4)3(aq)
Calculate the concentration of the hydroquinone solution given that 18.45 mL of the solution reacted with 3.065 g of cerium (IV) sulfate.
The amount of gold in ore can be determined by redox titration. Gold is first oxidized from Au to Au3+ by adding 1:3 v/v HNO3:HCl and then it is precipitated using excess hydroquinone (C6H6O2) solution as shown below:
2 Au3+(aq) + 3 C6H6O2(aq) → 2 Au(s) + 6 H+(aq) + 3 C6H4O2(aq)
The excess hydroquinone is titrated with cerium sulfate (back titration). Calculate the mass percent of Au in a 0.4685 g ore sample if after back titration it was found that 35.68 mL of 0.0250 M C6H6O2 was used to precipitate all of the Au3+ in the solution.
A student accidentally spills 600 mL of 0.300 M HCl solution on a table. Calculate the mass of Na2CO3 required to completely neutralize the acid. The neutralization reaction is 2 HCl(aq) + Na2CO3(aq) → 2 NaCl(aq) + CO2(g) + H2O(l).
Succinic acid only contains C, H, and O elements. It has two acidic hydrogens that react with NaOH. 2.24 g CO2 and 0.685 g H2O are obtained after the complete combustion of 1.50 g of succinic acid. The complete reaction of 1.50 g of succinic acid with 0.892 M NaOH needed 28.5 mL of the base. Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of succinic acid.
Determine the i) identity and ii) mass of the precipitate formed when a 15.0 mL aliquot of 0.200 M CuCl2 is mixed to 50.0 mL of 0.180 M NaOH and allowed to react.
Consider dissolving 7.50 g of a KOH and Ca(OH)2 mixture in 250 mL of water before titrating with 1.75 M hydrochloric acid. After adding 102 mL of acid, the titration is finished. How much weight does each substance in the mixture contribute in grams?
Lactic acid, created during fermentation in the body, has a molar mass of 90.078 g/mol. A 6.50 g sample of lactic acid is dissolved in water and then titrated with 90.20 mL of 0.800 M NaOH solution to neutralize the solution. Determine the number of acidic hydrogens in lactic acid.
X has two acidic hydrogens. 6.27 g of X consumes 57.2 mL of 1.50 M NaOH to be completely neutralized. Determine the molecular formula for X if its empirical formula is C3H5O2.
The amount of iron in ore was determined using dichrometry wherein dichromate (Cr2O72–) is used to oxidize Fe2+ to Fe3+. The net ionic equation is as follows:
Cr2O72–(aq) + 6 Fe2+(aq) + 14 H+(aq) → 6 Fe3+(aq) + 2 Cr3+(aq) + 7 H2O(l)
Calculate the mass percent of iron in a 0.2485 g sample of ore given that 21.41 mL of 0.0167 M Cr2O72– was used to titrate all of the Fe2+.
15.0 M KOH was used to titrate a 150 mL solution containing aqueous HCl and HBr. 17.5 mL of base were needed to neutralize the acid. The Cl— and Br— ions were then precipitated as CuCl and CuBr by the addition of aqueous CuNO3. The copper halides produced had a mass of 34.23 g. What are the HCl and HBr molarities in the initial solution?
A mixture contained lactic acid (90.08 g/mol) and pyruvic acid (88.06 g/mol). Both acids contain one acidic hydrogen that reacts with KOH. How much of each acid (in grams) is in the mixture if 297 mL of 45.0 M KOH is required to completely react with 0.150 g of the mixture?
A 50.0 mL solution of 0.150 M silver nitrate is added to a 100.0 mL solution of 0.210 M sodium chloride, forming silver chloride as a precipitate. Calculate the mass (in g) of silver chloride precipitate formed. Assume the reaction is complete.
The balanced equation for the reaction of bromine, Br2, with aqueous thiosulfate in neutral solution is Br2(l) + 2 S2O32−(aq) → S4O62−(aq) + 2 I−(aq). How much Br2 in grams is in a solution if 37.20 mL of 0.175 M Na2S2O3 is needed to titrate the Br2 solution?
The odor of rotten eggs is due to a chemical called hydrogen sulfide. It can be deodorized by reacting it with baking soda (NaHCO3).
NaHCO3 + H2S → Na2S + CO2 + H2O
How much H2S in grams can be deodorized with 15.0 mL of 0.893 M NaHCO3?
A solution is created by dissolving 0.82 g of KOH in 17.3 mL of 0.75 M Al2(SO4)3. How much Al3+ in molarity is left in the solution?
A solution is created by mixing 120 mL of 0.320 M BaBr2 and 130 mL of 0.218 M MgSO4. How much Br- in molarity is left in the solution?
Consider a solution containing a mixture of Ag+ and Pb2+ ions. The ions were precipitated out from the solution as AgCl(s) and PbCl2(s) by adding 1.00 L of 0.250 M of KCl. The precipitate was collected and had a mass of 35.4 g. What is the mass of Pb2+ in the initial solution?
Determine the volume in mL of 17.0 M HBr aqueous solution needed to convert 1.67 kg of acetanilide (135.17 g/mol) into its carboxylic form if the reaction between HBr and acetanilide has a 1:1 mole ratio
Metals can be removed from water by precipitation.
Ca2+ (aq) + Na2CO3 (aq) → CaCO3 (s) + 2 Na+ (aq)
Fe2+ (aq) + Ca(OH)2 (aq) → Fe(OH)2 (s) + Ca2+ (aq)
If 1700 L sample of water has 4.0x10-5 M Ca2+ and 8.0x10-7 M Fe2+, calculate the moles of Na2CO3 and Ca(OH)2 needed to precipitate them.
Describe the preparation process to make 0.170 M RbOH aqueous solution from solid RbOH to precipitate 12.0 g AgOH from a solution with 0.125 mol AgClO4.
Amphetamine is a weak base that can accept one H+ per molecule and has a formula of C9H13N. A certain 30.0 mg drug sample was titrated with 0.0100 M of sulfuric acid. A total of 6.95 mL of the sulfuric acid solution was used to completely neutralize the amphetamine in the sample. Calculate the mass percent of amphetamine in the drug sample. Assume that only amphetamine reacts with sulfuric acid.
A 17.0 g sample of sodium chloride was dissolved in 250.0 mL of water. Calculate the grams of lead(II) nitrate needed to precipitate all of the chloride as lead(II) chloride
Calculate the volume of 0.420 M KOH solution needed to neutralize 6.30 mL of perchloric acid (HClO4). The density of HClO4 is 1.67 g/mL.
If a 0.424 g of RbOH was completely neutralized with 0.310 M H2CrO4, what is the volume (mL) of H2CrO4 solution that was used?
Calculate the molar concentration of a 51.4 mL aqueous hydroiodic solution if 22.4 mL of 0.915 M rubidium hydroxide was required to completely neutralize the acid.
When SrF2 reacts with Na2CO3, solid strontium carbonate (SrCO3) is formed. A 642.0 mg sample of Na2CO3 was titrated with an SrF2 solution. If 43.2 mL of the SrF2 solution was required to precipitate out all of the carbonate ions, calculate the molarity of the SrF2 solution.
The concentration of a 150.00 mL triprotic acid solution was determined by titrating it with a KOH solution. Determine the molarity of the triprotic acid solution if 27.10 mL of 0.415 M KOH solution was required to neutralize all three acidic hydrogens.
The following series of reactions show the production of sulfuric acid (H2SO4) from the extraction process of lead:
2 PbS(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 PbO(s) + 2 SO2(g)
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g)
H2SO4 + SO3(g) → H2S2O7(l)
H2S2O7(l) + H2O(l) → 2 H2SO4(l)
If you want to obtain 200.0 L of 0.175 M aqueous solution of sulfuric acid, calculate the mass of PbS in grams you are required to start with assuming that each of the steps has a 100% yield (including the 2nd step).
A base with a formula of MOH and a mass of 5.57 g was dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. The resulting solution was titrated with a 1.65 M HCl solution. A volume of 60.2 mL of the HCl solution was needed to reach the equivalence point. Determine the identity of M.
A sample of barium hydroxide sample that is contaminated with some impurities has a mass of 1.316 g. This sample was dissolved in 200.0 mL of 0.2250 M HCl solution. The excess HCl was titrated with 0.1124 M NaOH solution and 28.15 mL of the solution was used. Determine the mass percent of barium hydroxide in the contaminated sample. Note: Assume that only the barium hydroxide in the sample reacted with the HCl solution.
The amount of KCl in a 0.650 g sample containing was analyzed. The Cl– in the solution was titrated with Ag+ to form solid AgCl. A total of 26.5 mL of 0.115 M Ag+ was used to reach the equivalence point. Calculate the percent by mass of KCl in the sample.
Calculate the volume of 0.115 M K2O solution needed to react with 150 mL of 0.200 M Ni(NO3)2 based on the reaction below:
K2O(aq) + Ni(NO3)2(aq) → 2 KNO3(aq) + NiO(s)
Calculate the volume of 0.211 M NaOH solution needed to completely neutralize a 350 mL solution that is 0.120 M HNO3 and 0.300 M H3PO4.
Calculate the volume of 5.6 M H HCl needed to react with magnesium metal to evolve 13.2 g of H2(g)
Mg(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → MgCl2(aq) + 2 H2(g)
Consider a 69.0 g sample of magnesium that completely reacts with CrBr2 according to the following reaction:
Mg(s) + CrBr2(aq) → Cr(s) + MgBr2(aq)
Calculate the molarity of MgBr2 that forms assuming a final volume of 225 mL.
A 60 mL of 0.213 M sodium sulfate solution and 50 mL of 1.71 M calcium acetate reacts according to the reaction below:
Na2SO4(aq) + Ca(C2H3O2)2(aq) → 2 NaC2H3O2(aq) + CaSO4(s)
Identify the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield if 1.53 g of solid CaSO4 precipitate was obtained.
When strontium metal reacts with oxygen gas, strontium oxide is produced. How many grams of strontium metal is required to produce enough strontium oxide to make 2.1 L of a 0.50 M OH- solution?
A 20 mL, 0.750 M silver carbonate solution and 50 mL, 1.35 M sodium bromide reacts according to the reaction below:
Ag2CO3(aq) + NaBr(aq) → AgBr(s) + Na2CO3(aq)
Calculate the percent yield if 3.64 g of solid AgBr precipitate was obtained.
Lead (ll) nitrate and ammonium iodide react to form lead(lI) iodide and ammonium nitrate according to the following reaction:
Pb(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 NH4I (aq) → PbI2 (s) + 2 NH4NO3 (aq)
How many mL of a 0.178 M ammonium iodide solution is required to react with 232 mL of a 0.355 M Lead (ll) nitrate solution? And how many moles of lead(lI) iodide are formed from this reaction?
38.00 mL of 0.2280 M KOH solution reacts with 64.50 mL of CH 3COOH solution. What is the molarity of the acid solution? Make sure to write a balanced chemical equation!
Given the following net ionic equation:
2 S2O32- (aq) + I3-(aq) → S4O62- (aq) + 3I-(aq)
The amount of I3- ions can be determined by titrating the I3- solution with a known concentration of S2O32- (aq) (thiosulfate ion). Calculate the Molarity of I3- solution, given that it requires 35.8 mL of 0.454 M Na2S2O3 (aq) to titrate a 34.0-mL sample of I3- (aq).
A solution of acetic acid dissolved in water is vinegar. If 3.42 g sample of vinegar was neutralized by 23.6 mL of 0.103 M NaOH, what is the percent by weight of acetic acid in the vinegar?
200.0 mL of 0.300 M AgNO3 is added to 40.0 mL of 2.00 M NaBr. Determine the mass of AgBr(s) produced.
The reaction of WCl6 with Al at 400 °C produces black crystals of a compound containing only tungsten and chlorine. When this compound is reduced with hydrogen, it gives 0.8916 g of tungsten metal and hydrochloric acid, which is absorbed in water. Titration of the hydrochloric acid requires 92.4 mL of 0.2102 M NaOH to reach the end point. What is the empirical formula of the black tungsten chloride?
Determine molar mass of a 0.450 g sample of a monoprotic acid if it requires 65.0 mL of 0.320 M Ca(OH)2 to completely neutralize it?
A 100 mL sample of a 0.25 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 55.0 mL of a 0.13 M lead (II) acetate solution:
K2SO4 (aq) + Pb(C2H3O2)2 (aq) → KC 2H3O2 (aq) + PbSO4 (s)
The precipitate was collected and dried and has a mass of 1.87 g. Determine the limiting reactant, the theoretical yield, and the percent yield of this reaction.
For the choices below, what is the percent yield?
A student spills 3.7 g CaO on a table. Calculate the volume (in mL) of 0.116 M HNO3 needed to neutralize the CaO.
In a laboratory, a student mixes 10.0 mL of 0.2 M AgNO3 to 50.0 mL of 0.1 M HCl. Calculate the moles of AgCl formed by the reaction, assuming the reaction goes to completion.
Raising the pH by the addition of sodium hydroxide can successfully precipitate the heavy metal copper from industrial waste. The insoluble precipitates can be easily removed accordingly. A solution is 0.0250 M in copper nitrate. Calculate the mass of sodium hydroxide that must be added to 1.00 L of this solution to remove copper. Assume that the following reaction proceeds to completion.
Cu(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 NaOH (aq) → Cu(OH)2 (s) + 2 NaNO3 (aq)
A hydrocarbon of unknown chemical formula (CXHY) undergoes combustion with excess O2 to produce carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). When 4.813 g of the hydrocarbon was burned, all CO2 produced reacted completely with 600.0 mL of 1.000 M KOH solution as described in the following equation:
2KOH(aq) + CO2(g) → K2CO3(aq) + H2O(l)
Determine the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon.
An aqueous solution of a metal nitrate (MNO3) and Cl2 gas was produced when a sample of a metal chloride (MCl) weighing 7.668 g was treated with 92.70 mL of 1.000 M nitric acid (HNO3). The solution was boiled to get rid of all the dissolved Cl2 gas. The solution was then titrated with 0.2000 M KOH. Determine the identity of the metal M if 196.0 mL volume of KOH was required to neutralize the excess HNO3.
Two acids, HBr and HXO3, are produced when a compound with a formula of XO2Br reacts with water. HXO3 has one acidic hydrogen, which reacts with KOH. A sample of XO2Br weighing 6.295 g was added to 100.0 mL of water. The solution obtained was titrated with KOH. Determine the atomic mass and identity of the element X if 100.0 mL of 1.000 M KOH is required to neutralize all the acid.