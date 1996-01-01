Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle Practice Problems
True or False. Because an orbital has no definite boundary, we use an arbitrary value such as 97% to provide spatial limitations.
A 7 kg dog is running at a rate of 2.3 m/s. What is the uncertainty in the position of the dog if its speed is measured within 0.01 m/s?
Which of the following statements is correct based on the "Measurement and the Uncertainty Principle'?
Calculate the uncertainty in the velocity for a neutron if the uncertainty in its position is 605 pm.
Calculate the uncertainty in the position of a particle moving at a speed of 5.8×105 m/s and has an uncertainty in its velocity of 2.66×105 m/s. The mass of the particle is 2.16×10–28 kg.
Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the approximate uncertainty in the position of an electron with the uncertainty in the speed of 4.8x103 m/s . (mass electron = 9.11 x 10-31 kg).