Instantaneous Rate Practice Problems
Calculate the average rate of appearance of SO2 across the following time intervals all centered on t = 175 min. Identify the best estimate for the instantaneous rate of appearance of SO2 at t = 175 min and explain why.
(i) 50 to 300 min
(ii) 150 to 200 min
(iii) 100 to 250 min
(iv) 0 to 350 min
The following data was recorded for the esterification of acetic acid (CH3COOH) with ethanol (C2H5OH) at 75 °C.
Plot the following data on a graph and calculate the instantaneous rate of reaction at t = 10000 s and t = 25000 s.
Estimate the instantaneous rate of formation of O2 at 70 s for the reaction based on the given graph.
2 N2O5 → 4 NO2 + O2
Given the reaction: H2 + 1/2 O2 → H2O
The plot below shows the concentration of O2 as the reaction progresses.
Assuming that the initial concentration of H2O is zero, draw a plot showing the concentration of H2O as the reaction progresses.