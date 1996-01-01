7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Applications Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or False. Temperature profile is the main basis for the division into the different regions of the atmosphere.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The illustration below shows a 1:1 mixture of neon (green) and krypton (blue) at 400 K.
What will be the illustration if the temperature of the mixture is lowered to 200 K?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the apparatus displayed in the drawing below. How does the volume occupied by the He gas vary when the valve between the two containers is opened and the gases are allowed to mix?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the sample below:
Identify the flask below that has a pressure 3 times that of the sample above assuming constant volume and temperature.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Under the assumption that all samples are at the same temperature, identify the image with the lowest pressure.